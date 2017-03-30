share tweet pin email

It was another gorgeous day for an ambush — an Ambush Makeover, that is! Our amazing team of experts plucked two deserving women from the plaza for a morning filled with pampering and surprise transformations. The results were breathtaking!

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin teamed up to create beautiful new looks for the two moms that you just have to see.

Amy Ciarcia

TODAY Amy Ciarcia before her stunning makeover.

Amy Ciarcia came down to the plaza to celebrate her 50th birthday because her friend thought an Ambush Makeover would be the perfect way to ring in a new decade!

At first Ciarcia thought it was a crazy idea, but she became excited about the opportunity. "It's the best birthday ever," Ciarcia told TODAY.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Ciarcia is looking fabulous on her 50th!

The birthday girl looked incredible after her transformation! Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov trimmed a tiny bit off the ends but kept them long and added layers to add shape around her face. Licari warmed up her hair color to complement her bright skin tone for an effortlessly gorgeous look.

Martin styled Ciarcia in professional separates that can be worn for a busy day at work or a night out on the town. The structured blazer adds an extra bit of polish to the already-sleek look. We love it!

Here's how you can get a similar look.

Straight-Leg Jeans, $114, Macy's

Macy's

Beau Boyfriend Blazer, $278, Thacker

Thacker

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Rosanna DeRosa

TODAY Rosanna DeRosa was excited about the opportunity to get a glamorous makeover.

Rosanna DeRosa is visiting New York for a fun girls' weekend with her daughter Marianina, and this makeover couldn't have come at a more perfect time. DeRosa was frustrated with her hair and ready for a change, so the Ambush team delivered big time!

Her daughter couldn't have been happier, saying, "She's been a single mom for 40 years and she just deserves to have a day of whatever she wants."

The whole studio was stunned when DeRosa stepped out, including her daughter, who exclaimed, "You look like you're 15!"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY DeRosa looks years younger after her gorgeous transformation!

Licari washed away her gray hair with a deep chestnut color, and Gurgov styled the cut with soft, side-swept bangs and long layers throughout for a polished, modern look.

Martin dressed DeRosa in chic separates that can be mixed and matched with just about anything in a person's closet to make a killer outfit.

See the items below for DeRosa's look. Congratulations to both ladies on their gorgeous new makeovers!

Leather Jacket, $499, Talbots

Talbots

Button-Up Shirt, $88, White House Black Market

White House Black Market

Straight-Leg Black Jean, $90, Talbots