The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in lace for Tuesday’s opening of the Royal Ascot, one of the most stylish events each year in the United Kingdom.

The former Kate Middleton, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, appeared in summer white as she rode in on a horse-drawn carriage for the annual racing event. She wore a high-neck, fitted top with lace flowers and a matching knee-length, scalloped skirt, both by Alexander McQueen.

And, of course, since no Ascot outfit would be complete without a hat, she donned a white topper adorned with pearls and a lace bow.

Kate’s outfit may have had many royal watchers doing double takes, since it was strikingly similar to the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to last year’s Ascot opening. Even the purple and white name tag was placed in the same spot.

Last year’s dress, however, featured a lower crew neckline, longer sleeves and a tiered skirt.

Other royals in attendance included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and William’s cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

The Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the horse-racing calendar each year and attendees must adhere to a formal dress code that requires ladies to wear hats, and men to arrive in top hats and tails.

This year’s event began with a moment of silence in tribute to the two terror attacks in England and the high-rise building fire in London last week.