Dressed in their best for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebration, Prince George and Princess Charlotte turned it on for the crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The festivities were part of Trooping the Colour, a 250-year-old tradition in Great Britain to celebrate the monarch's birthday, with a massive parade and military showmanship in front of the palace, where the public shows up in droves to take part.

Getty Images Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice of York, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

But the highlight for many came after the morning's splendor, when the children came out to appear on the palace balcony to watch the Royal Airforce flyover.

This being Princess Charlotte's second appearance at the parade, and little George's third, they were ready to play to the crowds - and they did very well indeed.

In one photo, 2-year-old Charlotte, in a pink and white polka-dot dress, complete with a ruffled collar, is being held up by her mom, the former Kate Middleton, and she grins widely at the crowd.

Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

In other photos shared from the event, which took place at 1 p.m. London time, the children wave at the jets as they fly overhead and perform stunts. Prince George is also seen doing the standard antics of any 3-year-old (though, as he would probably tout, he turns four in July!)

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince George can't contain his boredom while his sister Princess Charlotte points out something to her mother Duchess Kate.

At first, George comes out with a bit of a scowl, while Charlotte is stretching her arm outward towards the gathered crowds.

Excitedly he's slapping the burgundy bunting on the railings as he tells his dad about the planes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

In another moment he appears to be testing his perspective, covering one eye to see how the sky looks differently that way.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince George covers one eye for a better perspective on the flyover.

The event was reportedly the debut of Isla and Savannah Phillips, the blonde girls who are seen next to the prince and princess. They are 14th and 15th in line to the throne.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade with the Royal family.

By the end of the event however, the youngest royals once again stole the show with their adorable photo op.