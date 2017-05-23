share tweet pin email

Prince William has expressed his condolences to the victims and their families after Monday night's suicide attack following an Ariana Grande concert, saying he is "shocked and saddened" by the deadly bombing.

Speaking on behalf of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and younger brother, Prince Harry, William issued a statement saying that "hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all."

A message from The Duke of Cambridge following last night's attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/g8EWtuC2A8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2017

The 34-year-old father of two also thanked the people of Manchester, England, the site of the bombing, for their strength, decency and community.

The suicide attack at Manchester Arena by a lone male bomber killed 22 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured 59 others, according to officials. Grande wrote that she is "broken" and has "no words" in the wake of the attack.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Manchester bombing witness: It was the 'worst experience of my life' Play Video - 2:48 Manchester bombing witness: It was the 'worst experience of my life' Play Video - 2:48

William, Kate and Harry were joined by other members of the British royal family in expressing their sympathies.

Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement thanking the first responders and the people of Manchester while sending out her condolences after an "act of barbarity."

Following the attack in Manchester, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family held a minute's silence at today's Garden Party. pic.twitter.com/tAoo5XJWoG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 23, 2017

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,'' she said.

Prince Charles also issued a statement, saying that he and his wife are filled with "intense sadness" over the "appalling atrocity."

"Words cannot adequately express what so many families must be feeling at this incredibly difficult time and our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have so tragically lost loved ones or who have been affected in some way,'' he said.

RELATED

Manchester concert bombing witness: ‘It sounded like a gunshot’

Ariana Grande ‘broken’ following Manchester concert attack: ‘I don’t have words’

How to talk to your children about terrorism and their resulting anxieties