Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is a leading lady in blue!
The former Kate Middleton stepped out for Queen Elizabeth's first garden party of 2017 in a dazzling, robin egg blue ensemble.
With a hat that would give any Kentucky Derby regular a run for their money to her stunning satin dress, the duchess looked ready for a springtime affair at Buckingham Palace.
She paired the Christopher Kane coatdress with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and what looked like an embroidered oyster white clutch. With her hair tucked into an elegant updo, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal finished off her look with simple drop earrings and her gorgeous sapphire engagement ring.
The icy blue hue paired perfectly Prince William's vest that completed his dapper look.
How to get Duchess Kate's bouncy, shiny waves at homePlay Video - 2:49
If you think this ensemble looks familiar, you're right. The 35-year-old, who has mastered the art of repeating favorite outfits, wore this coat back in 2012 to the London Olympics Opening Ceremony.
At that time, she completed the look with her signature bouncy, blowout. When a look works for you, why not repeat it?
It's also the second time in less than a week that she's sported pastel blue. On May 11th, she wore a pale blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress for a visit to Luxembourg.
Duchess Kate stuns at royal visit to LuxembourgPlay Video - 0:39
We have to say, blue is definitely her color!
