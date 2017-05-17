share tweet pin email

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is a leading lady in blue!

The former Kate Middleton stepped out for Queen Elizabeth's first garden party of 2017 in a dazzling, robin egg blue ensemble.

VICTORIA JONES / AFP/Getty Images The duchess looked fit for a garden party in this springtime hue.

With a hat that would give any Kentucky Derby regular a run for their money to her stunning satin dress, the duchess looked ready for a springtime affair at Buckingham Palace.

WPA Pool / Getty Images It was all about pastels for the Queen's garden party!

She paired the Christopher Kane coatdress with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and what looked like an embroidered oyster white clutch. With her hair tucked into an elegant updo, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal finished off her look with simple drop earrings and her gorgeous sapphire engagement ring.

Victoria Jones / Getty Images Prince William matched his vest to his wife's dress.

The icy blue hue paired perfectly Prince William's vest that completed his dapper look.

If you think this ensemble looks familiar, you're right. The 35-year-old, who has mastered the art of repeating favorite outfits, wore this coat back in 2012 to the London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

At that time, she completed the look with her signature bouncy, blowout. When a look works for you, why not repeat it?

Dominic Lipinski / AFP/Getty Images The coat looked equally as fabulous at the London Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2012.

It's also the second time in less than a week that she's sported pastel blue. On May 11th, she wore a pale blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress for a visit to Luxembourg.

We have to say, blue is definitely her color!

