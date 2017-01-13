Are plastic hair clips back in style? Duchess Kate digs this '90s trend

share tweet pin email

You might associate plastic hair clips with the 1990s, but Duchess Kate doesn't.

The Duchess of Cambridge, whose perfectly bouncy hair is a source of fascination — and envy — is sometimes spotted with her shiny tresses pinned back with tiny, plastic jaw clips. Yes, the same ones you probably wore in middle school ... and then vowed to never wear again a few years later.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images Windy day? No problem. A plastic clip helps Duchess Kate's style stay in place.

OK, we'll admit they're not the most attractive hair accessories.

RELATED: Royal hair! Get Duchess Kate's signature blowout in 8 steps

But there are plenty reasons to love them: hair clips are cheap and available in the hair aisle at most drugstores and, in this writer's experience, they're pretty sturdy. While fine hair might slip from a ponytail holder, a plastic clip keeps even the most unruly styles exactly in place. Can you really say the same about a bobby pin? We think not. (Especially if you're using them the wrong way. Not sure? Read this.)

Chris McGrath / Getty Images No new trend: Duchess Kate wears a plastic hair clip during the Diamond Jubilee tour in September 2012 in Singapore.

RELATED: Duchess Kate's skin products, conditioner now available in the U.S.

Duchess Kate has relied upon hair clips at the Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012, for example, and more recently while visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London, usually opting for the half-up-half-down look by using the clips to pin back two locks of hair on either side.

Slideshow Photos Mark Cuthbert / UK Press Duchess Kate's royal style Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wears everything from fancy hats to casual tank tops. See how Prince William's wife can easily go from a high society affair to shopping on the streets of London. Duchess Kate's royal style of Duchess Kate's royal style - The Duchess of Cambridge wears everything from fancy hats to casual jeans. See how the fashions of Prince William's wife easily take her from a high society affair to shopping on the streets of London.



Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit The Stephen Lawrence Center in Deptford to tour the facility and meet Charitable Trust members, in London on March 27, 2015. Kate, who is due to give birth late next month, looked radiant in a fuschia-pink Mulberry coat. EPA / EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Seeing spots - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Brookhill Children's Center in Woolwich on March 18, 2015 in London. She wore a polka dot dress by Asos Maternity.. WPA Pool via Getty Images / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Brownie - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents Shamrocks to soldiers of the Irish Guards as she attends the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2015 in Aldershot, England. She looked lovely in head-to-toe brown, wearing a coat by Catherine Walker, Lock & Co hat and brown suede Emmy heels Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Bun in the oven - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William leave St Paul's Cathedral in London on March 13, 2015, after attending a memorial service to mark the end of Britain's combat operations in Afghanistan. Dressed all in navy, the Duchess wore a Chiara Wool coat from Beulah London, and kept her hair simple in a bun. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Duchess of Downton - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera, left, and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. The Duchess dressed her bump in a cream Jojo Maman Bebe coat, and wore black heels with her hair down. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Spotty - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves after visiting an art gallery in Margate, southern England on March 11, 2015. The 33-year-old, who is nearly eight months pregnant, wrapped up in a Dalmatian print coat by Hobbs for the visit to the windy seaside resort of Margate, Kent. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Pretty in pink - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2015 in London. Arriving with Prince William, the 8-month pregnant Duchess wore pink a Alexander McQueen coat with her hair pulled back in a half-up style. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Flowery - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with children during a visit of the charity Action for Childrens Cape Hill Childrens Center in Smethwick, England on February 18, 2015. She wore a blue floral Seraphine dress. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Wonderful white - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while visiting the home of Ben Ainslie Racing on February 12, 2015 in Portsmouth, England.She wore a "Villar" white coat by Max Mara Studio in ivory. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of The shirt dress - Duchess Kate attends an event hosted by The Fostering Network to celebrate the work of foster carers in providing support to vulnerable young people on January 16, 2015 in London. Kate, who is 6 months pregnant, dark-chocolate shirt dress with a faint animal-print silk jacquard, by Hobbs London, which is not part of a maternity line, with opaque black tights and court shoes. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Itty bitty baby bump - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Barlby Primary School after officially naming The Clore Art Room on January 15, 2015 in London. The pregnant royal showed a hint of baby bump in a navy Madderson London shift dress made with Hainsworth fabric. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of A very royal Christmas - Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2014 in King's Lynn, England. The duchess chose a brown tweed, double-breasted coat for the occasion, and paired it with a matching chocolate brown hat and shoes. Even more exciting was the ever-so-slight Christmas debut of her emerging baby bump. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of All in black - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to attend a meeting of the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. She wore a Scout hoodie and matching black jeans and boots. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Game time - Prince William, Duchess Kate and LeBron James pose after the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on December 8, 2014. Kate sports a tweed Tory Burch coat and J. Crew jeans for the event. Pool via EPA / Pool via EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Warm welcome - Duchess Kate greets a child after a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem on December 8 in New York City. She chose a black 'cocoon' coat by Goat with mod white piping for the visit. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of In a New York state of mind - Prince William and Duchess Kate arrive at The Carlyle Hotel, where they are staying during their official three-day visit to the U.S. on December 7. Kate donned a royal hue in a purple coat by maternity brand Seraphine. We spot a baby bump! Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Ravishing in red - Kate attends the East Anglias Children's Hospices Norfolk Capital Appeal launch in Norwich, England on November 25, 2014. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Sheer beauty - Duchess Kate attends the Place2be Wellbeing in Schools Awards reception at Kensington Palace on November 19 in London. Kate, four months pregnant with her second child, wears an elegant, sheer black Hobbs top, a Jenny Packham blue skirt and Temple of Heaven drop earrings. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal directioner - Duchess Kate meets the members of One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on November 13, 2014. The duchess wears a stunning floor-length Diane von Furstenberg lace gown with her hair in a simple up-do, and - at 16 weeks pregnant - shows a hint of a baby bump. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Showing spirit - Kate speaks with wheelchair athlete Sheikh Sheikh during her visit to a SportsAid workshop at the GlaxoSmithKline Human Performance Laboratory in west London on November 12, 2014. She wore a plum dress by Goat with opaque black tights and knee-high black boots. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Remembrance - The Duchess of Cambridge watchesthe Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on November 9, 2014. The duchess wore an Alexander McQueen flared wool coa and a hat by Jane Corbett that she also wore to Remembrance Sunday events in 2011. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Taking action - The Duchess arrives to attend an Autumn Gala evening in support of Action on Addiction, in London on October 23, 2014. Kate wore Temperley London's emblem flare dress. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Kate's back - Prince William and Duchess Kate are seen as they welcome the President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam (not seen) at the Royal Garden Hotel on October 21, 2014 in London. She wore a gray Alexander McQueen coat dress and a Jane Taylor hat for her first engagement since announcing her second pregnancy in August. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Breezy blue - Duchess Kate attends the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2014 awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London on October 21, 2014. Kate wore a pale blue, floor-length Jenny Packham dress. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Remembering the fallen - Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William pause while visiting a dramatic installation of red ceramic poppies commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I at the Tower of London on Aug. 5, 2014. Kate wore a subdued blue dress and was seen wiping away a tear as she made her way through the grounds. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Paying respects - Duchess Kate maintains a somber tone in a crisp, off-white dress and hat while walking past World War I gravestones on Aug. 4, 2014. This photo was captured as she arrived for a commemoration ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Belgium. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Fashionably fit - The Duchess of Cambridge sports a flattering blue skirt while playing the South African game Three Tins during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village in Glasgow, Scotland on July 29, 2014. EPA / EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of A fashion pro - Prince William and Duchess Kate arrive at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland during the 20th Commonwealth Games on July 28, 2014. Kate's attire looked simultaneously casual and professional. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Pretty in pink - Duchess Kate wears a brightly colored dress while visiting an M-PACT Plus Counselling program for families affected by addiction at Blessed Sacrament School in London on July 1, 2014. She paired the vibrant dress with a simple pair of nude pumps. Getty Images Contributor / Getty Images Contributor

Duchess Kate's royal style of Buttoned up - Duchess Kate wears a sophisticated Alexander McQueen outfit during an official visit to Bletchley Park on June 18, 2014 in Bletchley, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Hats off - Duchess Kate, clad in a light blue Christopher Kane coat, stands with the Countess of Wessex as they watch Queen Elizabeth II lead the Knights of the Garter to the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony from the Galilee Porch on June 16, 2014 in Windsor, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Graceful lace - Duchess Kate recycled a lace Alexander McQueen dress for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on June 10, 2014. AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Black and white - Duchess Kate, in a spring white style, met supporters of a bid to launch a British Team for the America's Cup, at the National Maritime Museum in London June 10, 2014. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Blue as a bird - Prince William and Duchess Kate attend a remembrance ceremony, in Arromanches, France, on June 6, 2014, as part of the commemoration of the 70 anniversary of the D-Day landing. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Red on red - Duchess Kate wears a Jonathan Saunders coat while visiting the Strathearn Community Campus in Crieff, U.K., on May 29. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Down Under - Prince William and Duchess Kate tour the Australian War Memorial on ANZAC Day on April 25, 2014 in Canberra, Australia. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Cut it out - Prince William and Duchess Kate, wearing a white cocktail dress by Lela Rose, stand together as they attend a reception hosted by Governor General Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at Government House in Canberra April 24, 2014. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Going green - Prince William and Duchess Kate, in an emerald green coatdress by Catherine Walker, visit the National Arboretum in Canberra, Australia on April 24, 2014. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of All hail McQueen - Duchess Kate wears an Alexander McQueen coat while walking with The Most Reverend Glenn Davies, Archbishop of Sydney, right, following an Easter Sunday service at St. Andrews Cathedral in Sydney on April 20. Pool via AP; Getty Images / Pool via AP; Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Best lace forward - Duchess Kate arrives in a yellow lace dress to observe a Bird Show at Taronga Zoo on April 20 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Prints charming - Duchess Kate, in a floral print dress by LK Bennett, arrives at the Royal Australian Airforce Base at Amberley on April 19 in Brisbane, Australia. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Like a ray of sunshine - Prince William and Duchess Kate, in a bright yellow dress, greet crowds outside Sydney Opera House in Sydney on April 16, 2014. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal red - Kate, in a red skirt suit by Italian designer Luisa Spagnoli, visits Christchurch City Council Buildings on April 14, 2014 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Totally teal - Prince William and Duchess Kate are accompanied by the Dean of St Paul's Cathedral after attending a Palm Sunday service at St Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Dunedin, New Zealand on April 13, 2014. EPA / EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Dressed for the game - Kate enjoys some sports at the Forstyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand on April 13, 2014. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Chic in black - Kate attends an art unveiling ceremony at a state reception in Wellington, New Zealand on April 10, 2014. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Beautiful in blue - The duchess wears a coat dress by one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, while at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Seymour Square near Blenheim, in New Zealand on April 10, 2014. Reuters; Getty Images / Reuters; Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Too cute - Kate, in a Tory Burch dress, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group visit in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 9, 2014. Plunket is a not-for-profit organization that provides care for children and families. Pool via EPA / Pool via EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal tour - Kate and Prince George arrive at New Zealand's Wellington Military Terminal on April 7, 2014. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Wedding party - Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate attend the wedding of Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett at the church of St. Mary the Virgin, Marshfield on March 29, 2014 in Chippenham, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Green day - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents a Shamrock to Domhnall (The Irish Wolf Hound Regimental Mascot) as she attends the St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2014 in Aldershot, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Lady in red - Duchess Kate, in a red Alexander McQueen dress, meets performers during the Dramatic Arts reception at Buckingham Palace on Feb. 17, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Ready for spring - Duchess Kate gets a start on spring in a bright blue sheath dress while attending the opening of the ICAP Art Room at Northolt High School on Feb. 14, 2014 in Ealing, England. Getty Images Contributor / Getty Images Contributor

Duchess Kate's royal style of Bold bling - On Feb. 11, Duchess Kate stepped out wearing the Nizam of Hyderabad, a diamond necklace Queen Elizabeth II received as a wedding gift for her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. Kate wore the dazzling necklace to a fund-raising gala for the National Portrait Gallery in London. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Holiday outfit - Duchess Kate, wearing a tartan McQ by Alexander McQueen coat dress, arrives for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2013 in King's Lynn, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Live in 3D - Duchess Kate and Prince William attend a screening of David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D on Dec. 11 in London. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Twice as nice - Duchess Kate and Prince William attend the London premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' on December 5, 2013. The relatable royal recycled a Roland Mouret gown she wore last summer, and paired it with an affordable necklace from Zara. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of The tiara returns - Kate, 31, is glimpsed wearing a tiara as she leaves Kensington Palace for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 3, 2013. It was the royal's first time publicly wearing a tiara since the royal wedding on Apr. 29, 2011. Splash News, AP / Splash News, AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Go ask Alice - Duchess Kate, in an Alice Temperley dress, attends the annual SportsAid dinner at Victoria Embankment Gardens on Nov. 28, 2013 in London. Getty Images Contributor / Getty Images Contributor

Duchess Kate's royal style of All smiles - Duchess Kate smiles as she leaves the Only Connect and ex-offenders projects on Nov. 19, 2013, in London. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Time of remembrance - Kate, wearing a Temperley London coat, attends the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Nov. 10, 2013, in London. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal red - Prince William and Duchess Kate, sporting a bright red L.K. Bennett coat, prepare to meet staff and volunteers from the Royal British Legions London Poppy Day Appeal at Kensington Palace on Nov. 7, 2013. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of The new black - Duchess Kate wears a Jenny Packham dress while attending a gala dinner in aid of Action on Addiction in London on Oct. 24, 2013. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal Christening - Duchess Kate carries her son Prince George after his christening at St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013. She wore an Alexander McQueen dress and Jane Taylor fascinator. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Sporty casual - Duchess Kate waves as she leaves after a visit to a SportsAid Athlete Workshop at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, on Oct. 18, 2013. The duchess viewed young athletes taking part in a number of sports activities. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Sparkling - Prince William and Duchess Kate arrive to attend the inaugural Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London on Sept. 12, 2013. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Back after baby - Duchess Kate and Prince William arrive at Breakwater Country Park for the start of the Ring O' Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon on August 30, 2013. This was Kate's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George. EPA / EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of That's my baby - With husband Prince William by her side, Duchess Kate, wearing a Jenny Packham dress, revealed her newborn son to the world on July 23, 2013, at St. Mary's hospital in London. EPA / EPA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Making magic - Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2013, in London, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Fishing expedition - Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, England on March 5, 2013. Reuters / Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Top hat - Kate, wearing a Lock & Company pillbox hat, attends the wedding of Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mark Tomlinson on March 2, 2013 in Arosa, Switzerland. Getty Images Contributor / Getty Images Contributor

Duchess Kate's royal style of Flower power - Duchess Kate leaves Hope House charity in south London on February 19, 2013. The Duchess visited Hope House, an all-female rehabilitation center which is is one of the projects run by her patronage, Action on Addiction. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of A royal pair - Prince William and Duchess Kate leave King Edward VII hospital where Kate was being treated for acute morning sickness on Dec. 6 in London, England. Getty Images Contributor / Getty Images Contributor

Duchess Kate's royal style of Mad for plaid - Kate visited St. Andrew’s, the school she attended from 1986-1995, and paid homage to the academy’s signature tartan and forest green in a plaid coatdress by McQ, a brand from the late Alexander McQueen, in Berkshire, England, on Nov. 30. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Green glory - Kate recycled a bright green Mulberry dress for a visit to officially open the new Treasures Gallery at the Natural History Museum in central London on Nov. 27. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Winter white - Kate wore a cream-colored coat by MaxMara Studio while meeting members of the public during a visit to Manor School in Cambridge, England on Nov. 28. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Lace it up - Kate recycles a lace Alice Temperley gown while attending a gala dinner in aid of the University of St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Campaign at Middle Temple Hall on Nov. 8 in London, England. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Bell-sleeve curve - The Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she talks to Olympic and Paralympic athletes during a reception for Team GB Medallists at the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace in London on October 23. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Posing pretty - Duchess Kate, wearing a chic oxblood-colored suit by French brand Paule Ka, poses with Prince William at Middle Temple on Oct. 8 in London. The royal couple met recipients of the Queen Mother Scholarship, the Diana, Princess of Wales Scholarship and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Scholarships. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Recycle star - Duchess Kate is not above wearing the same outfit twice, especially when it's as stunning as this blue silk Erdem Moralioglu dress. On left, she wears it during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 16, 2012; on right, she returns to it for the wedding of Thierry Kelaart and Patrick Heathcoat-Amory on Sept. 29, 2012. Getty Images, Rex USA / Getty Images, Rex USA

Duchess Kate's royal style of Dancing duchess - Duchess Kate dances with the ladies at the Vaiku Falekaupule on Sept. 18, 2012, in Tuvalu, during the Diamond Jubilee tour on which she and Prince William represented the queen. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Gift necklace - Kate wears a necklace given to her as she visits the Solomon Islands on Sept. 17, 2012. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of South Pacific welcome - Duchess Kate arrives in Marau on on day 7 of the Diamond Jubilee Tour, Sept. 17, 2012, in Marau, Guadacanal Province, Solomon Islands. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Island girl - Kate poses in traditional Island clothing during a visit to the Governor General's House in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, on Sept. 16, 2012. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Garland of flowers - Kate arrives in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, on day 6 of the royal couple's Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on Sept. 16, 2012. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Bye bye Borneo - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave farewell before leaving Lahad Datu airport on the island of Borneo on Sept. 15, 2012. pool via Reuters / pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Heading East - Kate wears a Temperley London dress as she departs with Prince William from the Kuala Lumpur airport on Sept. 14 during the royal couple's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Covered up - Kate channels the late Princess Diana in a headscarf and Beulah London dress on her visit to the Assyakirin Mosque on Sept. 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Hibiscus homage - The Duchess attends an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah on Sept. 13. The gold-and-white gown was designed by Alexander McQueen and has the national flower of Malaysia, the hibiscus, embroidered on it. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Cemetery visit - Kate visits Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in a pale blue dress by Jenny Packham on Sept. 13. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Going to a gala - The royal couple arrives at a British Gala reception in Singapore on September 12. Kate dons a dress by Erdem, a Canadian designer the royal has worn before. AP / AP

Duchess Kate's royal style of Simple silk - In a silk frock by Asian brand Raoul, the royal fashionista tours Queenstown, Singapore with Prince William in Sept. 2012. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Flirty and feminine in the forest - The royal couple tours the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Sept. 12. Kate wore a flirty skirt suit by Alexander McQueen — the second time she’s worn an outfit by the designer on the Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Perfect in purple - Duchess Kate looks radiant in the Prabal Gurung dress she wore to meet with Singapore’s President Tony Tan on Sept. 11. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Medal-ready - The Duchess wore a nautical-inspired Emilio Pucci blazer and pencil skirt to the medal ceremony for the Men’s Discus Throw at the London 2012 Paralympic Games in Sept. 2012. She paired the outfit with wedges by Stuart Weitzman and a Team Great Britain paralympic scarf. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Ready to run - Kate keeps it casual at the London 2012 Paralympic Games in an Adidas polo with matching red sneakers on August 30. Pool via Getty Images / Pool via Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Wearing white - The Duchess attends the women’s hockey bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in August 2012. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Royal stripes - Kate wears a striped shirt and navy blazer to the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 31. Getty Images / Getty Images

Duchess Kate's royal style of Cocktail party chic - All-glammed up in a pale frock by Serbian-born designer Roksanda Illincic, the fashionista attends the UK Creative Industries reception in London on July 30. Pool via Reuters / Pool via Reuters

Duchess Kate's royal style of Opening outfit - Kate poses during a reception at Buckingham Palace for the Olympics opening ceremony in London, England on July 27. Getty Images / Getty Images

If you're eager to test the trend yourself, the good news is that you don't have to spend lots of cash. Try these budget-friendly options to start.

Budget-friendly clips:

If you already know plastic hair clips are your thing (hey, if they're good enough for royalty, they're good enough for us!), and simply want to upgrade, here are a few fancier options.

Fancy clips:

So what do YOU think about plastic hair clips? Do you wear them at home while sleeping or washing your face, but draw the line at wearing them out in public? Or, do you embrace the trend, like Duchess Kate? Let us know!