'Real and raw': 5 stars who stay honest on social media

share tweet pin email

This article is part of TODAY Style's Love Your Body series.

It can be hard to tell illusion from reality on the internet. But when it comes to keeping it real, there are a handful of social media stars we know we can trust.

These are the brave people who aren't afraid to remind us that sometimes, what we see isn't what you get.

Iskra Lawrence

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Model Iskra Lawrence attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.

If you're looking for transparency, Iskra Lawrence is your girl. The Aerie model is all about exposing insider secrets, from flattering camera angles to editing apps that let anyone trim a waistline or smooth out skin with a few taps on a smartphone.

Earlier this year, she applauded a photographer for not retouching her photos.

"Because we are all good enough, and what's beautiful is that we're imperfectly perfect and all one of a kind," Lawrence wrote on Instagram.

Now that's some truth we can get behind!

Anna Victoria

Anna victoria / Anna Victoria For fitness star Anna Victoria, showing "real" photos of herself is important.

She's known for her workout guides and sexy social media snapshots, but the 28-year-old fitness star is the first person to tell you that those posed snapshots are just that: posed.

They're "taken after a few minutes of sucking in, tightening your abs, twisting your torso and ensuring the lighting is as perfect as it can be to wash out any visible flaws," she recently wrote in an essay for TODAY.

Victoria is also fond of giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her shoots, often posting the less flattering takes alongside the posed ones.

Emily Skye

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Fitness trainer shares why she loves her imperfections Play Video - 0:58 Fitness trainer shares why she loves her imperfections Play Video - 0:58

Another fitness guru who tells it like it is on social media, Emily Skye is hilariously honest about her "dessert babies" when she indulges after dinner, or her less-than-perfect skin when she experiences a breakout.

"These are things we all go through," she recently told TODAY. "We all have insecurities. We all have struggles. And I think that's a really cool thing because it shows us that we are all human and we are all different."

Plus, what fun is perfection, anyway?

Ashley Graham

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What Ashley Graham tells herself when she looks in the mirror Play Video - 1:29 What Ashley Graham tells herself when she looks in the mirror Play Video - 1:29

Model Ashley Graham is known for her figure, of course, but also for how she encourages other women to love their bodies, exactly the way they are.

From posting makeup-free selfies to confronting critics who suggest she was posed a certain way to cover up her body on the cover of Vogue, she's always honest.

"I work out. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite," she wrote on Instagram earlier this year, sharing a photo of cellulite on her thigh. "And you shouldn't be either."

We know we're getting the real Ashley on social media — not the censored version.

Bo Stanley

Birthday mood ALL day 💗🏄🏼‍♀️ #mermaidlife #surf #athlete #strongisbeautiful A post shared by BO STANLEY 🏄🏼‍♀️ (@bostanley) on May 1, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Bo Stanley's gorgeous surf shots are reason alone to love her Instagram account. The body-positive messages she also sends? That's just icing on the cake.

"I don't embody your typical athlete or surfer you see in the ads, but I am just as physically capable," she wrote in one post. "This is my natural frame, I am healthy and strong and I won't change my body to please anyone or to fit a mold."

The surfer and model is dedicated to keeping her account "real and raw," and we love her for it!

RELATED: