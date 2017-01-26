Model celebrates unretouched photos: 'We're imperfectly perfect'

share tweet pin email

Model Iskra Lawrence proves she's no fan of retouching in her latest photos, and they're just as beautiful as we would expect.

The 26-year-old Brit, a longtime advocate for body positivity and self-love, poses in a dusty pink top and not much else in the sexy photos, shared on Instagram. Lawrence gave a shoutout to Ashley Jo Photography for not airbrushing the images.

"Because we are all good enough, and what's beautiful is that we're imperfectly perfect and all one of a kind," Lawrence wrote. "Thank you @ashleyjophoto for celebrating women in your shoots and never retouching me."

The photographer also shared two of the photos from the shoot on her Instagram page.

Lawrence, best known for her Aerie lingerie campaigns, is no stranger to embracing her body in photo shoots. She has been open about her distaste for retouching, and gained praise after appearing in ads for the #AerieReal campaign, sans airbrushing.

She's also vocal about the importance of having a healthy body image on social media, and spoke about the topic in a recent TED Talk.

"Health isn't one size or look," she recently wrote on Instagram. "It's not just being able to lift the most or run the longest. Health starts from within, it's how we nourish ourselves mentally and physically. It's how we look after ourselves mind body and soul."