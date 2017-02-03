share tweet pin email

When the big news broke that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were expecting twins, the Internet (myself included) was ecstatic.

The couple is no stranger to making big baby announcements. After performing “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music awards, Beyoncé opened up her tuxedo jacket and exposed the most stylish bump.

Kristian Dowling / Getty Images Surprise! Who can forget this amazing moment when Beyonce revealed that she was pregnant onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Beyoncé was pregnant with their first daughter, Blue Ivy, fans and the world got a glimpse at a different side of Beyoncé and Jay Z — them as mom and dad. They experienced fertility struggles, rocked family Halloween costumes, constantly talked about their kid and posted endless pictures. See, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just like us — expect maybe with more stylish outfits, lots of help and a better photographer.

Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Getty Images for MTV This our version of a royal family. Blue Ivy and Jay-Z celebrate mom, wife Beyonce after she receiving MTV's Video Vanguard Award.

So in honor of the power music couple, who inspire me to “run the world,” and be “crazy in love,” here are some of their most heartfelt, endearing quotes on parenthood.

1. "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love."

“Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open, Beyoncé said in the 2013 HBO documentary “Life is But a Dream." "You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images Pregnancy looks great on Beyonce. The mom-to-be was glowing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards

2. "It was the best day of my life."

“My family and my closest people were there when I gave birth,” she said in a 2013 VOGUE interview. “Everything that scared me just was not present in that room. So for me to really let go and really appreciate every contraction ... it was the best day of my life.”

RELATED: Beyoncé shares more amazing pregnancy photos: 'I have 3 hearts'

3. "My daughter introduced me to myself."

“My daughter introduced me to myself,” the chart-topping singer told Oprah Winfrey. “You know, my mother and I are so close, and I always prayed that I would have that type of relationship with my daughter. And she’s still a baby, but the connection I had with her when I was giving birth was something that I’ve never felt before.”

4. "Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!"

In his 2014 Grammy-winning speech for “Holy Grail,” Jay-Z held up the golden gramophone trophy and told his daughter, “Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!"

5. "She's my best friend."

“She’s my road dog … she’s my homey, my best friend,” she told VOGUE.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

6. "She’s my biggest fan."

“She’s my biggest fan. If no one bought the Magna Carta [album], the fact that she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest joy," Jay-Z told Vanity Fair in November 2013. "And that’s not like a cliché. I’m really serious. Just to see her — ‘Daddy song, more, Daddy.’ She’s genuine, she’s honest, because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear it."

7. "I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame."

"Right now, after giving birth, I really understand the power of my body,” she said inVOGUE. “I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it. Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”

RELATED: 8 times Jennifer Garner was all of us when she talked about motherhood

8. "Taught her how to take her first steps"

In his 2013 album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” Jay-Z shared intimate moments and feelings about his daughter, in the song, "Jay Z Blue." Here are some lyrics that will make you say, “awww” and tear up:

Nothing could prepare us

For the beauty that you be Blue be

Looking in your eyes is like a mirror

Now I got my own daughter

Taught her how to take her first steps

Cut the cord watch her take her first breath

❤️ A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 4, 2013 at 10:35am PST

9. "I love changing diapers."

“Actually, [Jay-Z] is very good. We both [change diapers]. I love changing diapers, I love it. I love every moment of it, it’s so beautiful. I love it all,” Beyoncé told Anderson Cooper on the prime-time show "Anderson Live."

10. "When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face."

“When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face,” Beyoncé said in the NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Live” show in 2013. “She’s starting to talk. It’s just such a beautiful time in my life to have a child and every day see something new and see her learn something new.”

Blue kisses🐇🐇🐇🐇 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2014 at 2:07pm PDT

11. "I just want my child to be happy."

“I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams,” she told Elle magazine.

12. "Get away from me, Dad."

During an episode of “Oprah’s Master Class: Special Edition,” Jay-Z revealed how he knows one day Blue Ivy will cringe and roll her eyes at his annoying behavior like every kid does.

“Everyone imagines they’ll be a great dad until their [kids are] teenagers, saying ‘Get away from me, Dad. You’re embarrassing me,’” he said.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

13. "My favorite hue is JayZ Blue"

Beyonce's best color is a shade unique to her. On her Instagram account, she shared a personal photo of her husband holding Blue Ivy on a beach with the heartfelt caption, "my favorite hue is JayZBlue." We can't wait for the two new colors.

My favorite hue is JayZ Blue🐝 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 29, 2014 at 2:18pm PDT

14. "Being there — that's more important."

Parenting has its ups and downs and you’re going to make mistakes, but the biggest reward is being around. "Providing — that’s not love," Jay-Z said in a GQ 2011 interview. "Being there — that’s more important.