When the big news broke that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were expecting twins, the Internet (myself included) was ecstatic.
Beyonce reveals she's having twins, and the internet may never be the samePlay Video - 1:36
The couple is no stranger to making big baby announcements. After performing “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music awards, Beyoncé opened up her tuxedo jacket and exposed the most stylish bump.
While Beyoncé was pregnant with their first daughter, Blue Ivy, fans and the world got a glimpse at a different side of Beyoncé and Jay Z — them as mom and dad. They experienced fertility struggles, rocked family Halloween costumes, constantly talked about their kid and posted endless pictures. See, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just like us — expect maybe with more stylish outfits, lots of help and a better photographer.
So in honor of the power music couple, who inspire me to “run the world,” and be “crazy in love,” here are some of their most heartfelt, endearing quotes on parenthood.
1. "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love."
“Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open, Beyoncé said in the 2013 HBO documentary “Life is But a Dream." "You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”
2. "It was the best day of my life."
“My family and my closest people were there when I gave birth,” she said in a 2013 VOGUE interview. “Everything that scared me just was not present in that room. So for me to really let go and really appreciate every contraction ... it was the best day of my life.”
3. "My daughter introduced me to myself."
“My daughter introduced me to myself,” the chart-topping singer told Oprah Winfrey. “You know, my mother and I are so close, and I always prayed that I would have that type of relationship with my daughter. And she’s still a baby, but the connection I had with her when I was giving birth was something that I’ve never felt before.”
4. "Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!"
In his 2014 Grammy-winning speech for “Holy Grail,” Jay-Z held up the golden gramophone trophy and told his daughter, “Look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!"
5. "She's my best friend."
“She’s my road dog … she’s my homey, my best friend,” she told VOGUE.
6. "She’s my biggest fan."
“She’s my biggest fan. If no one bought the Magna Carta [album], the fact that she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest joy," Jay-Z told Vanity Fair in November 2013. "And that’s not like a cliché. I’m really serious. Just to see her — ‘Daddy song, more, Daddy.’ She’s genuine, she’s honest, because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear it."
7. "I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame."
"Right now, after giving birth, I really understand the power of my body,” she said inVOGUE. “I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it. Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”
8. "Taught her how to take her first steps"
In his 2013 album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” Jay-Z shared intimate moments and feelings about his daughter, in the song, "Jay Z Blue." Here are some lyrics that will make you say, “awww” and tear up:
Nothing could prepare us
For the beauty that you be Blue be
Looking in your eyes is like a mirror
Now I got my own daughter
Taught her how to take her first steps
Cut the cord watch her take her first breath
9. "I love changing diapers."
“Actually, [Jay-Z] is very good. We both [change diapers]. I love changing diapers, I love it. I love every moment of it, it’s so beautiful. I love it all,” Beyoncé told Anderson Cooper on the prime-time show "Anderson Live."
10. "When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face."
“When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face,” Beyoncé said in the NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Live” show in 2013. “She’s starting to talk. It’s just such a beautiful time in my life to have a child and every day see something new and see her learn something new.”
11. "I just want my child to be happy."
“I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams,” she told Elle magazine.
Beyonce throws star-studded 35th birthday bash: See Jay Z as HendrixPlay Video - 1:23
12. "Get away from me, Dad."
During an episode of “Oprah’s Master Class: Special Edition,” Jay-Z revealed how he knows one day Blue Ivy will cringe and roll her eyes at his annoying behavior like every kid does.
“Everyone imagines they’ll be a great dad until their [kids are] teenagers, saying ‘Get away from me, Dad. You’re embarrassing me,’” he said.
13. "My favorite hue is JayZ Blue"
Beyonce's best color is a shade unique to her. On her Instagram account, she shared a personal photo of her husband holding Blue Ivy on a beach with the heartfelt caption, "my favorite hue is JayZBlue." We can't wait for the two new colors.
14. "Being there — that's more important."
Parenting has its ups and downs and you’re going to make mistakes, but the biggest reward is being around. "Providing — that’s not love," Jay-Z said in a GQ 2011 interview. "Being there — that’s more important.