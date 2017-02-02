share tweet pin email

We've had a day for the big news to sink in: Beyoncé is pregnant!

And to absorb the other big news: She's not just having a baby — she's having two!

Now there's something else to get excited about. Hot off the heels of her first baby-bump photo, Beyoncé is celebrating her pregnancy with several more shots.

#Beyonce 🤰🏽 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:12am PST

The singer shared a series of beautiful photos on her website, and they're enough to melt your heart — or in her case, all three of them.

"I have three hearts," she captioned the images.

#Stunning A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:03am PST

#Beyonce #Stunning A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:48am PST

With twins on the way, these extra-special photos seem especially apt.

And if the images look classical, somehow truly picture-perfect, that's no accident. The poses and scenes evoke the image of Venus — similar to the famous Botticelli painting, "Birth of Venus" — as do several lines of verse she shared on her site.

Boticelli via Uffizi Museum; Bey Beyonce's pregnancy announcement with twins, possibly inspired by Botticelli's "Birth of Venus."

"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun," she wrote in one example. "I wake up on her foamy shore."

Another reads, "Venus falls in love, flowers grow wherever love touches her, this is how she is reborn."

#Beyonce #Blue A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:13am PST

But Venus isn't alone in these shots. In addition to the babies-on-board, Beyoncé is joined by her and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

❤️ A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:25am PST

The soon-to-be big sister looks just as lovely as mom.

