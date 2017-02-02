We've had a day for the big news to sink in: Beyoncé is pregnant!
And to absorb the other big news: She's not just having a baby — she's having two!
Now there's something else to get excited about. Hot off the heels of her first baby-bump photo, Beyoncé is celebrating her pregnancy with several more shots.
The singer shared a series of beautiful photos on her website, and they're enough to melt your heart — or in her case, all three of them.
"I have three hearts," she captioned the images.
With twins on the way, these extra-special photos seem especially apt.
And if the images look classical, somehow truly picture-perfect, that's no accident. The poses and scenes evoke the image of Venus — similar to the famous Botticelli painting, "Birth of Venus" — as do several lines of verse she shared on her site.
"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun," she wrote in one example. "I wake up on her foamy shore."
RELATED: Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! We can't stop looking at her announcement
Another reads, "Venus falls in love, flowers grow wherever love touches her, this is how she is reborn."
But Venus isn't alone in these shots. In addition to the babies-on-board, Beyoncé is joined by her and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
The soon-to-be big sister looks just as lovely as mom.
