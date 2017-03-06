share tweet pin email

"Will & Grace" fans learned at the beginning of the year that the hit NBC sitcom would return with 10 all-new episodes.

The revival comes more than a decade after the groundbreaking show — which aired from 1998 to 2006 —went off the air.

Now, the show's reunited stars — Emmy winners Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — are back in character and having a ball! Over the weekend, the happy quartet took to social media to share a bevy of fun-filled selfies from the "Will & Grace" set.

"Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired," quipped McCormack, who plays Will, a gay lawyer whose best friend is straight interior decorator Grace (Messing).

Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little. #thegang #reunited&itfeelssogood @seanhayes @meganomullally @the_real_eric_mccormack 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

Messing agreed. "Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little," she wrote on her own group shot, adding the hashtags "#thegang" and "#reunited&itfeelssogood."

Mullally joked about being made up to play naughty socialite Karen Walker, "Back in drag."

Mullally's character shares a special affinity with aspiring entertainer Jack, Hayes' equally self-motivated — and equally hilarious — character.

Hayes shared a snap of the crew back at work on the show's set, and captured everyone's jubilant mood in his caption.

"Just like riding a bike," he wrote.

"Will & Grace" will return to NBC during the 2017-2018 TV season and we officially can't wait!