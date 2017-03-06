"Will & Grace" fans learned at the beginning of the year that the hit NBC sitcom would return with 10 all-new episodes.
The revival comes more than a decade after the groundbreaking show — which aired from 1998 to 2006 —went off the air.
Now, the show's reunited stars — Emmy winners Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — are back in character and having a ball! Over the weekend, the happy quartet took to social media to share a bevy of fun-filled selfies from the "Will & Grace" set.
"Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired," quipped McCormack, who plays Will, a gay lawyer whose best friend is straight interior decorator Grace (Messing).
Messing agreed. "Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little," she wrote on her own group shot, adding the hashtags "#thegang" and "#reunited&itfeelssogood."
Mullally joked about being made up to play naughty socialite Karen Walker, "Back in drag."
Mullally's character shares a special affinity with aspiring entertainer Jack, Hayes' equally self-motivated — and equally hilarious — character.
Hayes shared a snap of the crew back at work on the show's set, and captured everyone's jubilant mood in his caption.
"Just like riding a bike," he wrote.
"Will & Grace" will return to NBC during the 2017-2018 TV season and we officially can't wait!