The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is finally happening!
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are returning for more “Will & Grace.” Ten new episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom will air during the 2017-2018 TV season, NBC announced Wednesday.
Messing, a.k.a. Grace, couldn’t contain her excitement.
The actress tweeted, “IT'S OFFICIAL !!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!”
We told you she was excited!
McCormack, who plays Will, and Hayes, who co-stars as Jack, confirmed the good news, too.
Fans went nuts last September when a new, 10-minute “Will & Grace” scene was released. McCormack, Messing, Hayes and Mullally (Karen) reprised their roles in the clip, which was tied to the presidential election.
“Will & Grace” originally aired from 1998 to 2006, winning 16 Emmy Awards and earning praise for the depiction of Grace’s friendship with Will, a gay man.
While you wait for the new episodes to debut, you can watch this teaser again and again.
