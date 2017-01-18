share tweet pin email

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is finally happening!

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are returning for more “Will & Grace.” Ten new episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom will air during the 2017-2018 TV season, NBC announced Wednesday.

Messing, a.k.a. Grace, couldn’t contain her excitement.

The actress tweeted, “IT'S OFFICIAL !!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!”

We told you she was excited!

McCormack, who plays Will, and Hayes, who co-stars as Jack, confirmed the good news, too.

Okay, NOW it's official! Will & Grace - The Reunion is Coming https://t.co/2rSlObBYDt via @YouTube — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 18, 2017

I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps. VIDEO: https://t.co/L04RivTO8E — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) January 18, 2017

Fans went nuts last September when a new, 10-minute “Will & Grace” scene was released. McCormack, Messing, Hayes and Mullally (Karen) reprised their roles in the clip, which was tied to the presidential election.

RELATED: Find out why the cast of 'Will & Grace' reunited

“Will & Grace” originally aired from 1998 to 2006, winning 16 Emmy Awards and earning praise for the depiction of Grace’s friendship with Will, a gay man.

While you wait for the new episodes to debut, you can watch this teaser again and again.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.