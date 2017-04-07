Sheryl Crow TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Sheryl Crow is returning to TODAY! The singer-songwriter, who is best known for his hits "All I Wanna Do," "If It Makes You Happy" and "Soak Up the Sun," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. There's more good news too — she is releasing "her new album, "Be Myself" soon.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Hashtag: #SherylCrowTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and a guest to get fan passes to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.