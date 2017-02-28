Watch 'Moana' star sing 'How Far I'll Go' with 4-year-old internet sensation

share tweet pin email

On Sunday night, Auli'i Cravalho, who lends her voice to the titular character in “Moana,” stood on the Oscars stage and performed the Disney film’s nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go.” It’s hard to top that, right? Well, she may have found a way.

She’s collaborated with another singer on a new version of the song. You may know her: Claire Ryann Crosby, the 4-year-old girl who’s won hearts all over the internet with her covers of Disney songs, including a rendition of the “Toy Story” hit “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” last month.

Claire Ryann duets with Cravalho, 16, in a video posted on the website for Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. Claire Ryann’s dad, Dave Crosby, joins them and plays guitar.

It looked like it was so much fun! Cravalho certainly had a great time with her new collaborator.

I had so much fun singing with Claire! Thanks for having us, @theellenshow

https://t.co/PuaZu1nDkn pic.twitter.com/VBbAAnpyN2 — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) February 28, 2017

When Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “How Far I’ll Go,” saw the video, he was nearly at a loss for words.

Someone get Claire Ryann a translator! (The tweet reads “My heart” in Spanish.)

Claire Ryann and Dave Crosby also performed “How Far I’ll Go” on Tuesday’s episode of DeGeneres’ show.

With Disney releasing a live-action “Beauty and the Beast” in a few weeks, it would be awesome if Claire Ryann could duet with Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the movie. Ellen, can you make it happen?

