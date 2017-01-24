This father-daughter duo singing 'You've Got a Friend in Me' will melt your heart

share tweet pin email

Little Claire Ryann has got a fan in us!

Just try to resist this adorable 4-year-old's voice as she sings Randy Newman's “Toy Story” hit “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with her dad, Dave Crosby.

Those final seconds are too precious for words.

The duo released a studio version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” back in October, but nothing beats a live performance. And it seems we aren't Claire's only fans: The video is closing in on two million views after just one week.

Claire Ryann has been showing off her talent for a while now on her YouTube page, where she’s covered other Disney tunes such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World.”

We can’t wait to see what she has planned for an encore!

