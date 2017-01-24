This father-daughter duo singing 'You've Got a Friend in Me' will melt your heart

Little Claire Ryann has got a fan in us!
Just try to resist this adorable 4-year-old's voice as she sings Randy Newman's “Toy Story” hit “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with her dad, Dave Crosby.
More Music videos
Paris Jackson speaks out about father Michael Jackson in Rolling Stone
Adele’s return to Grammy stage and other entertainment headlines
Go behind the scenes of TODAY’s ‘Bennie and the Jets’ music video
Paul McCartney sues for ownership of songs he wrote with John Lennon
Those final seconds are too precious for words.
The duo released a studio version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” back in October, but nothing beats a live performance. And it seems we aren't Claire's only fans: The video is closing in on two million views after just one week.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus moved to tears as little girl sings to her from hospital bed
Claire Ryann has been showing off her talent for a while now on her YouTube page, where she’s covered other Disney tunes such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World.”
We can’t wait to see what she has planned for an encore!
High school volleyball player stuns with national anthemPlay Video - 1:15
High school volleyball player stuns with national anthemPlay Video - 1:15
More video
This video shows why you shouldn’t get too close to alligators
Watch Dubai firefighters use jet packs to put out flames
PG-13 movies may be more violent than R-rated ones, study says
Never-before-seen footage shows young Kate and Pippa Middleton as bridesmaids
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.