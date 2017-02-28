Not impressed! James Van Der Beek's kids had best reaction to 'Moana' performance

That's not Moana!
"Moana" star Auli’i Cravalho may have landed an NBC pilot following her show-stopping performance at this year's Oscar ceremony on Sunday, but James Van Der Beek's daughters Olivia, 6, and Annabel, 3, were not having it.
The "Dawson's Creek" alum took to Instagram to share a video of his girls' distraught reaction to seeing a real-life Moana sing the movie's soaring theme song, "How Far I’ll Go."
"When a cartoon comes to life and you just don't f*cking trust it," the hilarious actor captioned the shot.
It's not the first time little Annabel has expressed herself so theatrically.
Just weeks ago, Van Der Beek —who's also dad to Emilia, 10, and Joshua, 4, with his wife Kimberly — took to Instagram to share a funny shot of a his little girl looking grumpy on her birthday.
"Only hungry for a cupcake," he captioned it.
Of course, Annabel also had plenty of laughs on her special day, as evidenced by dad's pics, including one that found the actor lifting his tiny thespian into the air.
"I've never seen anybody double down on a character like you do, be as wild as you are and love as strongly as you do," he gushed in the caption.
Something tells us another Van Der Beek will be heading to Hollywood one day!