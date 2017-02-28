Not impressed! James Van Der Beek's kids had best reaction to 'Moana' performance

share tweet pin email

That's not Moana!

"Moana" star Auli’i Cravalho may have landed an NBC pilot following her show-stopping performance at this year's Oscar ceremony on Sunday, but James Van Der Beek's daughters Olivia, 6, and Annabel, 3, were not having it.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum took to Instagram to share a video of his girls' distraught reaction to seeing a real-life Moana sing the movie's soaring theme song, "How Far I’ll Go."

When a cartoon comes to life and you just don't f*cking trust it... #Moana A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:14am PST

"When a cartoon comes to life and you just don't f*cking trust it," the hilarious actor captioned the shot.

James Van Der Beek's little girls didn't like seeing their favorite cartoon character come to life.

It's not the first time little Annabel has expressed herself so theatrically.

Only hungry for a cupcake 🎂 A post shared by Kimberly Van Der Beek (@vanderkimberly) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Just weeks ago, Van Der Beek —who's also dad to Emilia, 10, and Joshua, 4, with his wife Kimberly — took to Instagram to share a funny shot of a his little girl looking grumpy on her birthday.

"Only hungry for a cupcake," he captioned it.

Bouncy castles make parenting more fun @mr_bones_pumpkins A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Oct 8, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

Of course, Annabel also had plenty of laughs on her special day, as evidenced by dad's pics, including one that found the actor lifting his tiny thespian into the air.

"I've never seen anybody double down on a character like you do, be as wild as you are and love as strongly as you do," he gushed in the caption.

Something tells us another Van Der Beek will be heading to Hollywood one day!