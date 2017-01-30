Meryl Streep fixes Ryan Gosling's bow tie: See her best SAG Awards moments

share tweet pin email

Meryl Streep's latest role was a part she wasn't even cast in, but — no surprise — she aced it all the same.

At Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 67-year-old briefly played mom to Ryan Gosling when she noticed his bow tie looked a bit askew.

Mike Blake / Reuters Meryl Streep lends Ryan Gosling a hand at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The "La La Land" actor leaned forward so the icon could remedy the situation, and he looked absolutely delighted by the gesture.

RELATED: Meryl Streep's 172-year-old former home has everything we'd ever want in a house

As for everyone else at the event, they looked delighted to be in the presence of the "Florence Foster Jenkins" star at all.

I'm chill right? Like, this is chill, right? pic.twitter.com/MZRGyqrtcQ — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 30, 2017

Gina Rodriguez could barely contain herself when meeting Streep on the red carpet, tweeting, "I'm chill right?" after sharing a photo of her not-so-chill self with the screen legend.

When Jeff Bridges caught up with his pal on the red carpet, he just held on tight.

Lester Cohen / WireImage Jeff Bridges reaches out to Meryl Streep at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Outstanding Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis smiled for the cameras with Streep by her side.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Meryl Streep and Viola Davis share a moment at the SAG Awards.

RELATED: Meryl Streep joins 'Mary Poppins' sequel: Practically perfect in every way!

Presenter Brie Larson went in for a hug and a hand to hold as she passed the star's table.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Brie Larson, like so many other stars, greets Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards.

And the woman who beat out Streep for the Outstanding Actress honor, Gosling's "La La Land" co-star Emma Stone, looked as though she considered hanging out with her fellow nominee another big win for the night.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Outstanding Actress winner Emma Stone takes time to honor fellow nominee Meryl Streep during the SAG Awards.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.