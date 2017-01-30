Meryl Streep fixes Ryan Gosling's bow tie: See her best SAG Awards moments

Meryl Streep's latest role was a part she wasn't even cast in, but — no surprise — she aced it all the same.
At Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 67-year-old briefly played mom to Ryan Gosling when she noticed his bow tie looked a bit askew.
More Pop Culture videos
‘Split’ is still a hit, topping the box office for a second week
Vanessa Hudgens: Power of laughter prevails on the set of ‘Powerless’
Priyanka Chopra on ‘Quantico,’ upcoming ‘Baywatch’ movie
Vanessa Hudgens: New comedy 'Powerless' is 'fun, silly take' on superheroes
The "La La Land" actor leaned forward so the icon could remedy the situation, and he looked absolutely delighted by the gesture.
RELATED: Meryl Streep's 172-year-old former home has everything we'd ever want in a house
As for everyone else at the event, they looked delighted to be in the presence of the "Florence Foster Jenkins" star at all.
Gina Rodriguez could barely contain herself when meeting Streep on the red carpet, tweeting, "I'm chill right?" after sharing a photo of her not-so-chill self with the screen legend.
When Jeff Bridges caught up with his pal on the red carpet, he just held on tight.
Outstanding Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis smiled for the cameras with Streep by her side.
RELATED: Meryl Streep joins 'Mary Poppins' sequel: Practically perfect in every way!
Presenter Brie Larson went in for a hug and a hand to hold as she passed the star's table.
And the woman who beat out Streep for the Outstanding Actress honor, Gosling's "La La Land" co-star Emma Stone, looked as though she considered hanging out with her fellow nominee another big win for the night.
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.