Just steps off Fifth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan sits a red brick townhouse fit for the queen of American cinema. Meryl Streep owned this beauty until 2005, when she sold it for $9.1 million. It’s changed hands a couple of times since then, and is now on the market for $28.5 million.

The five-story Greenwich Village home still holds the charm of its origins, which trace to 1845, and is rich in modern conveniences, including a sleek chef’s kitchen with two Miele ovens, two dishwashers, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, and warming drawers.

The adjoining dining area boasts a wall of windows that open onto the backyard garden. The “parlor floor” on the second level features a large living room and a formal dining room, both with 12-foot ceilings and fireplaces. A bar area connects them, and a terrace on that floor includes a staircase to the garden.

The townhouse spans 6,585 square feet with five bedrooms and eight baths, including a fifth-floor master suite with a skylight that extends the entire 25-foot width of the home, and a dressing room with its own skylight. The suite’s Italian marble bath is a vast expanse of luxury: It measures 450 square feet and offers a spa-like experience with a fireplace, a cast iron soaking tub and a freestanding shower.

Take the stairs one more story to the rooftop deck, featuring lush plantings and views of the city.

The listing agents are Pamela Johananoff, Leighton Candler and Bradley Comisar with Corcoran Group Real Estate.

Photos courtesy of Corcoran Group Real Estate.

