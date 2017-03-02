share tweet pin email

The Oscars red carpet has everything: world-famous celebrities, designer gowns and hoards of press to capture firsthand all of the mingling. What more could you possibly need? How about a few kids?

That's what photographer Tricia Messeroux thought when she got a few adorable children together to re-create the best looks from last weekend's Academy Awards.

She worked with wardrobe designer Andrea Pitter to design miniature replicas of the fabulous dresses worn by the nominees and attendees. The hair and makeup team of Peta-Gay Antoine and Shameika Bowman transformed the little models into adorable versions of some of Hollywood's hottest stars.

Getty/Tricia Messeroux Mini Viola Davis has just as much swagger as the real star! Messeroux said she's "a ham."

RELATED: Emma Stone, Viola Davis and more Oscars afterparty looks

Little Viola Davis was re-created with McKenna Reese Gibbs modeling a pint-sized version of Davis' Armani Prive gown. "She's a Golden Globe, Emmy and Oscar winner," Messeroux told TODAY via email about the "Fences" star. "I just had to give her the Toddlewood treatment."

Getty/Tricia Messeroux We can't get over the cuteness!

Next up is Janelle Monae, whose extravagant dress shut down the red carpet. "This particular dress was a 'go big or go home' dress and I loved it," Messeroux said. "It was definitely a statement dress that I knew would look absolutely darling on a little girl."

RELATED: Oscars red carpet dresses and trends 2017

Mini Monae was modeled by the adorable Madison Washington, who totally nailed the pose!

Getty/Tricia Messeroux It's all about gold for this dynamic duo!

Jessica Biel's statuesque dress was another showstopper on Sunday night, and her collar necklace was a huge statement piece. Messeroux had her work cut out for her, but the team replicated the look to perfection, and Francesca Isabella Biasiolo modeled it like a true star.

"I always try to imagine how dresses would [look] like on a mini human!" Messeroux said.

Getty/Tricia Messeroux According to Messeroux, mini Halle is "just plain silly!"

Halle Berry looked incredible at the Oscars, and the mini Halle Berry, Somali Rose Rodriguez, was just as perfect!

"I really liked her Versace dress," Messeroux said. "Her hair, however, was a very important piece to the puzzle that I wanted to get right."

RELATED: Oscars red carpet 2017: Best-dressed stars from Hollywood's big night

Judging from the stunning similarities, we'd say she did an awesome job!

Getty/Tricia Messeroux The perfect re-creation down to her tiny blue bow!

Karlie Kloss put her model moves to work on the red carpet, and little Lily Fisher mimicked them for a perfect pose. Tricia chose to re-create the look because Kloss' hair and simple dress really exemplified that "classic Hollywood" look.

Now all we need is a mini Oscar for mini Viola — too cute!