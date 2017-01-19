Ellen DeGeneres makes history winning her 20th People's Choice Award

The people have spoken and the people have chosen ... Ellen DeGeneres!
The beloved talk show host won three awards at the People's Choice Awards, which aired Wednesday night, which gave her a record-breaking number of wins: 20.
Ellen DeGeneres wins record-breaking 20th People's Choice Awards
"This is amazing," she told the crowd after an introduction by fellow award-winner Justin Timberlake. "Seventeen, I get it. Eighteen, sure. Nineteen, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous."
While up on the stage, DeGeneres was flanked by two rows of 10 well-dressed men onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, each holding one of her Waterford crystal People's Choice Awards.
Timberlake had lauded the funnywoman in his presenting speech a few seconds earlier: "She's a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet," he said. "I'm talking, of course, about Portia's [de Rossi] baby mama, Ellen DeGeneres!"
DeGeneres broke the record by picking up three awards: Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice (for "Finding Dory") and Favorite Comedic Collaboration (with Britney Spears). "Finding Dory" also won for Favorite Movie, while Timberlake's prizes were for Favorite Male Artist and his song "Can't Stop the Feeling."
Once she was up on stage, DeGeneres launched into a thank-you speech that was very, very Ellen. First, she rhapsodized about how much she loved mashed potatoes.
Then she segued into this: "The only thing that would make me happier — and not, not a lot happier because this makes me happy — but if it was voted on my animals because I love animals, and I think they know how much I love them," she joked. "But animals aren't organized enough to have an awards ceremony. At least I have not seen one."
But we bet that the animals would also give DeGeneres 20 awards if they could! Congrats to you, Ellen!
