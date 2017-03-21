share tweet pin email

When Ellen DeGeneres shared a story about how she spent part of her weekend at the emergency room because of an injured finger, she ended the tale with a lesson: No matter how bad you think you have it, someone always has it worse.

DeGeneres started her show by revealing a splint on her left hand and an announcement.

ellentube Ellen DeGeneres recounted how she injured her finger over the weekend.

“I broke my finger. I know what you’re thinking, how can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger? I am not going to let this beat me,” she said on her show Tuesday. Then she explained what happened.

“You know how in gymnastics, when you do a one handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she said.

The accident happened after DeGeneres had returned home from a dinner party with her wife, Portia de Rossi. She explained that she tripped on the top step leading to her front door and fell into it.

She said she knew something was wrong by the way her finger felt — but especially because of the way it looked.

“My first thought was, no big deal, Obamacare will cover this,” she joked.

De Rossi took her to the ER, where DeGeneres learned her finger wasn't broken but dislocated.

“That’s what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located,” she said.

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

The doctor then used a very technical procedure to fix the problem.

“They snap it right back into place,” she said. “You can see why they have to go to eight years of medical school.”

DeGeneres revealed how much the accident hurt (she said she invented three new curse words while being treated) but noted she put on such a brave face that Shutterfly presented her with a check for $10,000 because "they love helping people out in need."

Later in the show, DeGeneres revealed more details of her hospital visit. She explained that while waiting to leave, she met a couple who asked if they could take a selfie with her. The boyfriend also asked DeGeneres if she was okay.

“I said, ‘I just dislocated my finger. What happened to you?’ And he goes, ‘I got hit by a bus,’” she said.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?' He said, ‘Yeah I think so. I don’t know. I may have a concussion,’” she said.

In other words, DeGeneres added, “He won. He won the story.”