Now that's a goodbye!

Ellen DeGeneres honored President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in an emotional tribute during her talk show on Thursday, the Obamas' last full day in the White House.

"This is the last day that Barack Obama will be our president. I want to thank him for changing my life," said the 58-year-old comedian. "I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife (actress Portia de Rossi)."

"His courage and compassion created equality for everyone," DeGeneres continued. "He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible."

"I love him, I love Michelle," the host gushed.

The 44th president and his wife were frequent guests on DeGeneres' show during their eight years in the White House, and DeGeneres was only too happy to share clips of the fun they had together on air.

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros. The host challenged first lady Michelle Obama to a push-up contest during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012 — and lost.

The upbeat montage included special moments that found DeGeneres dancing with both POTUS, 55, and FLOTUS, 53, competing against — and losing to — the first lady in their famous push-up competition, and allowing both Obamas to show off their own witty senses of humor.

The video also included footage from the White House ceremony at which the president awarded a tearful DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

