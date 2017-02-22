share tweet pin email

Now that's a pickup line!

Chrissy Metz may be engaged to funnyman Toby (Chris Sullivan) on "This Is Us," but in real life she recently went public with her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, a cameraman on the hit NBC show.

Now, the 36-year-old actress is revealing how she made the first move when the two met on the show's set.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend Josh Stancil, a cameraman for the hit NBC show, attend an Entertainment Weekly celebration for the SAG Awards on Jan. 28.

"I hit on him first," Metz explained during an appearance on Amazon's "Style Code Live." "He was eating something and I was like, 'You better slow down or you’re gonna choke!'"

"I’m a classy broad," she quipped.

"Then I said, 'The real question is hard shell or soft shell taco?' And (Stancil's) like, 'Hard shell.' I‘m like, 'Soft shell. We can share! Let’s go!'" Metz revealed.

Ryan Cobain Photography / Amazon's Style Code Live Chrissy Metz revealed that she made the first move with her beau during an appearance on Amazon's "Style Code Live."

The actress described her thoughtful beau of several months as "literally the best."

When the Golden Globe nominee attended the awards ceremony last month, Stancil supported his lady in the sweetest way possible.

"I was telling a friend that he put a little note in my clutch for the Globes," said Metz. "He’s like, “You’ve already won. Just have a great night, I love you.'”

"Like, stop," the actress said in happy disbelief. "It’s real."