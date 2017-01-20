share tweet pin email

Chrissy Metz may have walked the red carpets solo at the both the People's Choice and the 2017 Artios Awards this week, but make no mistake — she's not walking solo outside of the spotlight.

Just last month, the "This Is Us" star announced that she has a new man in her life, but what she didn't — and still hasn't — revealed is his identity.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Chrissy Metz attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

"Eventually … you’ll all probably get to meet him," she told People at the Artios event Thursday. "But I just feel like I’ve got to figure this out first, before I’m like, 'Let me bring my boyfriend.'"

RELATED: Chrissy Metz required to lose weight for 'This Is Us' — but it was a 'win-win'

Metz said that everything is "going great" in the relationship, but she has sympathy for her fella.

"I can’t imagine how it must be to date an actress," the 36-year-old added. "So God bless him."

The hardest part might just be finding time to spend together. After all, when Metz isn't walking red carpets, attending TV panels, giving interviews and going to photo shoots, she's hard at work filming "This Is Us" — for at least two more seasons.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chrissy Metz: My journey to stardom as a plus-size woman Play Video - 2:00 Chrissy Metz: My journey to stardom as a plus-size woman Play Video - 2:00

“I’m just weaning him in, as I’m weaning myself in,” she explained. "It’s a lot. It’s a lot of undertaking. I’m not going to be able to pay attention to him. I’m like, 'Babe, sorry, sorry. Just a second babe. Hold on babe.' Eventually it’ll be like a no-brainer.”

RELATED: 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz has the perfect response to body-shamers

And while his name remains a mystery for now, it might not be a familiar one when Metz "eventually" makes that big reveal. As she told ET, "He’s not an actor, but he is a sweet treat and he’s wonderful."