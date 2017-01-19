'This is Us' returning for 2 more seasons — and the cast had the best reaction!

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" fans weren't the only ones cheering on Wednesday when NBC officially announced that the show we all love to weep to is coming back for two more seasons.

Just moments before the news went public, the cast huddled together backstage at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, and found out for themselves.

This is Us getting the good news!!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/pOJpqvTbPH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 19, 2017

A clip shared by show creator Dan Folgelman captures their shock and impromptu celebration.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson listen closely as NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke tells them "I'm going to order 36 more episodes of the show — two years of 18 episodes each."

Still, it takes a moment for the message to sink in.

"Wait, wait, wait, what did you just say?" Metz stutters, while her co-stars echo her question. "What?!"

Smiles, cheers and hugs follow.

THANK YOU ❤️ #ThisIsUs A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

In a second clip, uploaded to Instagram by Moore, Ventimiglia and his onscreen wife share their delight.

"Oh, my God!" she says as the thank-you video opens.

"Pretty exciting," he concurs, adding that they're "beyond thrilled to be doing two more seasons — at least!"

Watch both of the clips to see all the reactions, but be warned: This cast and their joy will have you reaching for a hanky — just like they always do.

