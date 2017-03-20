Welcome back, Dylan Dreyer!
The TODAY meteorologist marked the first day of the spring equinox by returning to work after three months on maternity leave.
Dylan, who filled in Monday for Al Roker, received a warm welcome from her other co-anchors. She also got to check in on baby Calvin when her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, made a FaceTime appearance with their son chugging a bottle.
Watch Dylan Dreyer FaceTime with her husband and new baby CalvinPlay Video - 1:43
Dylan Dreyer’s back: See adorable pics of her new baby Calvin
Mom creates preemie milestone cards to cope with life in the NICU
In sweet reunion, baby with glasses sees military dad clearly for the first time
Hoda Kotb is in the 'baby zone’ with Haley Joy, Savannah Guthrie says
After assuring Dylan everything was fine, Brian gushed about how well his wife has transitioned into her new role as mom.
“I can’t believe the strength in what she does, it blows me away every day,” he said. “She’s the perfect mother and we’re so lucky to have her as our rock.”
RELATED: Dylan Dreyer talks motherhood and baby Calvin on TODAY: It's the 'ultimate joy'
A teary Dylan returned the compliment.
“It’s amazing how all of a sudden, we just became this team,” she said. Before becoming parents, “the two of us had never changed a diaper before, we didn’t know anything going into parenthood. He and I have just figured it out.”
Brian agreed that somehow, things fell into place naturally for the couple.
"The second we heard him cry, it’s like you knew your job right away," he said.
Dylan was the second TODAY anchor to return from maternity leave in recent months. Savannah Guthrie came back to work on Feb. 27 after taking some time off to enjoy with her new son. She and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed their second child, Charley, on Dec. 8.
Bringing baby home: Adorable highlights of Savannah's maternity leave with CharleyPlay Video - 3:13
RELATED: Savannah Guthrie is back! TODAY celebrates her return from maternity leave
Glad to have the entire team back!