Welcome back, Dylan Dreyer!

The TODAY meteorologist marked the first day of the spring equinox by returning to work after three months on maternity leave.

Brittany Haviland

Dylan, who filled in Monday for Al Roker, received a warm welcome from her other co-anchors. She also got to check in on baby Calvin when her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, made a FaceTime appearance with their son chugging a bottle.

After assuring Dylan everything was fine, Brian gushed about how well his wife has transitioned into her new role as mom.

TODAY Dylan tears up after seeing her husband and son on Facetime.

“I can’t believe the strength in what she does, it blows me away every day,” he said. “She’s the perfect mother and we’re so lucky to have her as our rock.”

A teary Dylan returned the compliment.

“It’s amazing how all of a sudden, we just became this team,” she said. Before becoming parents, “the two of us had never changed a diaper before, we didn’t know anything going into parenthood. He and I have just figured it out.”

Got my Sunday snuggles in with the little guy. Back to work Monday!! See you soon on @todayshow #wheredoesthetimego A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Brian agreed that somehow, things fell into place naturally for the couple.

"The second we heard him cry, it’s like you knew your job right away," he said.

Dylan was the second TODAY anchor to return from maternity leave in recent months. Savannah Guthrie came back to work on Feb. 27 after taking some time off to enjoy with her new son. She and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed their second child, Charley, on Dec. 8.

Glad to have the entire team back!