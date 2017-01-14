share tweet pin email

Oh, baby — what a show we had this morning! Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin spoke with two very special guests over video: our own Dylan Dreyer ... and four-week-old Calvin Bradley Fichera!

As thrilled as we were to see (well-rested looking) Dylan and her (remarkably well-behaved) little one, she might have been even more excited to see us. "I'm so happy to be having adult interaction!" she said. "I haven't talked to humans in like a month."

Good morning 💕💕 #armcandy (photo by @fishlense ) A photo posted by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:51am PST

All jokes aside, we think we have a contact high from our brief video chat, in which Dylan described motherhood as the "ultimate joy."

"I don't care how tired I feel," she said. "I see his face and I just fall in love every single time I look at him ... I've never been happier."

Happy Lazy Sunday! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:07am PST

(Um, look at that face. Who could blame her?)

TODAY Here's some more adorable photos of Calvin Bradley Fichera.

TODAY We can't help ourselves! He's just so adorable.

One of her other favorite moments is watching her husband Brian fall in love with Calvin.

Aww, look at those two!

Teaching cal how to do the E.T goodbye.... "I'll be right.........here". How awesome was ET??? #et #etgoodbye #illberighthere A photo posted by Brian Fichera (@fishlense) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Of course, new motherhood is not without its occasional indignities. Dylan shared that Calvin has a healthy appetite, jokingly describing herself as a "human cow."

And it turns out Matt's warning about the "deflector shield" at the changing table was not to be taken lightly. Dylan's biggest surprise of motherhood? "Pee flies everywhere!"

Hey Cal...now here's a peek out YOUR window A photo posted by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:14am PST

Just embrace it, Dylan — before you know it, you'll be teaching him to put the seat down. Oh and if we hadn't said it already, motherhood looks great on you!