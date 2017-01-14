Oh, baby — what a show we had this morning! Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin spoke with two very special guests over video: our own Dylan Dreyer ... and four-week-old Calvin Bradley Fichera!
Dylan Dreyer and Calvin video chat with TODAY: 'I've never been happier'Play Video - 5:24
Dylan Dreyer and Calvin video chat with TODAY: 'I've never been happier'Play Video - 5:24
More video
All grown up (and a little gray)! See how the Obama family has aged over 8 years
Plaid is back! How to pair the classic trend with your own fashion (for under $50)
KLG, Hoda look back at the fun they’ve had with producer Joanne LaMarca
Make this black bean chili loaded with superfoods in your slow cooker
As thrilled as we were to see (well-rested looking) Dylan and her (remarkably well-behaved) little one, she might have been even more excited to see us. "I'm so happy to be having adult interaction!" she said. "I haven't talked to humans in like a month."
RELATED: Happy news! Dylan Dreyer welcomes baby boy
All jokes aside, we think we have a contact high from our brief video chat, in which Dylan described motherhood as the "ultimate joy."
"I don't care how tired I feel," she said. "I see his face and I just fall in love every single time I look at him ... I've never been happier."
(Um, look at that face. Who could blame her?)
One of her other favorite moments is watching her husband Brian fall in love with Calvin.
Aww, look at those two!
RELATED: Dylan Dreyer: Childbirth is hard, but new baby Calvin is ‘precious’
Of course, new motherhood is not without its occasional indignities. Dylan shared that Calvin has a healthy appetite, jokingly describing herself as a "human cow."
And it turns out Matt's warning about the "deflector shield" at the changing table was not to be taken lightly. Dylan's biggest surprise of motherhood? "Pee flies everywhere!"
RELATED: TODAY's Dylan Dreyer reveals she's pregnant with first child — a boy!
Just embrace it, Dylan — before you know it, you'll be teaching him to put the seat down. Oh and if we hadn't said it already, motherhood looks great on you!