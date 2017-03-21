Reese Witherspoon reveals her son's adorable 'preschool problems' — see the pic

Reese Witherspoon’s 4-year-old son, Tennessee, had an adorable moment at preschool that the actress couldn’t help but share on her social media accounts.
Tennessee attempted to spell his first name on a piece of paper, and this is how it turned out.
“When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ... #PreSchoolProblems,” Witherspoon wrote.
We love the expression on Tennessee’s face. He was so pleased to show off his work!
When Tennessee isn’t in class, he’s usually doing something pretty fun with his mom, whether it’s in the kitchen or on a movie set.
Tennessee is Witherspoon’s only child with her husband, Jim Toth. She has a 17-year-old daughter, Ava, and a 13-year-old son, Deacon, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe.
Tennessee is one cool kid, no matter the situation!
