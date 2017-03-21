Reese Witherspoon reveals her son's adorable 'preschool problems' — see the pic

share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon’s 4-year-old son, Tennessee, had an adorable moment at preschool that the actress couldn’t help but share on her social media accounts.

Tennessee attempted to spell his first name on a piece of paper, and this is how it turned out.

When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ... 😆 #PreSchoolProblems A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

“When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ... #PreSchoolProblems,” Witherspoon wrote.

We love the expression on Tennessee’s face. He was so pleased to show off his work!

When Tennessee isn’t in class, he’s usually doing something pretty fun with his mom, whether it’s in the kitchen or on a movie set.

Fun day in the kitchen with Grandma 🍰 Thanks @sarahmgellar for the @foodstirs valentine box!! 💗 #BakingCrew A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Introducing my new makeup man ❤️ #OnSet #HomeAgainMovie A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 23, 2016 at 10:31am PST

Tennessee is Witherspoon’s only child with her husband, Jim Toth. She has a 17-year-old daughter, Ava, and a 13-year-old son, Deacon, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

In good company at the #SingMovie premiere last night ❤️🎉 P.S. It's a wonderful family film for the holidays! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

RELATED: Reese or Ryan? Whom does Ava Phillippe really look like?

Tennessee is one cool kid, no matter the situation!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.