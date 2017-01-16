'Now it's time for patience': Peta Murgatroyd shares powerful post-birth selfie

share tweet pin email

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have enjoyed every second of parenthood since they welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander, into the world about two weeks ago. Chmerkovskiy recently wrote that becoming a father has made him the “happiest person that’s ever lived.”

You can feel the love Murgatroyd has for her son in her latest Instagram post — and the confidence she has in her post-pregnancy body.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a selfie Sunday that she snapped eight days after giving birth to Shai on Jan. 4, along with an inspirational message to go with it.

“I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant,” she wrote. “Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time.

“Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”

Murgatroyd, 30, added the hashtag “#shaiiswortheverypound.”

Murgatroyd’s fiancé is pretty special to her, too. They found the time over the weekend to have a date night, though their sushi outing was cut short because ... well, we’ll let Chmerkovskiy give you the play-by-play.

