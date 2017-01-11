Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son's nursery is so luxurious

share tweet pin email

The nursery for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s newborn son is a real animal house!

The “Dancing with the Stars” couple let People magazine inside its New Jersey home for an exclusive look at Shai Aleksander’s new room. Fortunately for us, TODAY Home got a sneak peek at the gold-and-cream-colored room with safari wallpaper that’s dad-approved.

Alan Barry Photography The nursery for little Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, who was born Jan. 4.

“Maks has always loved elephants,” Murgatroyd explained to the magazine.

Murgatroyd, 30, said she and her fiancée wanted Shai to be “comfortable and settled in his little corner of the world.” For that to happen, the designer had to make some changes.

“I walked into the space and my eyes bugged out of my head. There was a fireplace! And no closet!” Vanessa Antonelli said. She fixed those issues by hiding the switch for the gas fireplace and commissioning a closet to match the custom Romina crib.

The nursery also features a chandelier and a Rocker Refined chair, where Murgatroyd spends quality time with her son. “Shai loves to be rocked to sleep,” she noted.

Chmerkovskiy, 36, and Murgatroyd welcomed Shai on Jan. 4. Hopefully Shai has been sleeping well since then!

