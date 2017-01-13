Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 'I'm the happiest person' since becoming a dad

Earlier this week, fans marveled over the elegant nursery "Dancing With the Stars" sweeties Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd set up for their newborn son, Shai.
Now fans' hearts can be full hearing just how much Chmerkovskiy, 36, loves being a first-time father.
More Pop Culture videos
Thomas Rhett didn’t plan on being a country superstar, but people kept liking his music
Watch Neil Patrick Harris crack up KLG, Hoda by doing ‘Lemony Snicket’ voices
Alfre Woodard: I won ‘cool mom’ points with my kids for being in ‘Lemony Snicket’
J. K. Simmons is joined on TODAY by real-life hero he plays in ‘Patriots Day’
The dancer shared a pic of himself cradling little Shai, who came into the world Jan. 4, and gushed about his little boy in the caption.
"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," wrote Chmerkovskiy, who also revealed that his "protective" instincts have kicked in.
RELATED: Kirstie Alley opens up about being a grandma: 'This is one of the best things'
"I don't let too many people come see my son and I don't want to put any of him on social media just yet. (Peta) and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we'll never get back," he continued.
"So be sensitive please," he concluded before wishing everyone a great new year. "Ours sure started with a bang."
"P.S.," joked the joyful new dad. "Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!"
More Parents videos
Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and husband adopt baby girl: Hear her name!
Hear Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush’s emotional letter to Sasha and Malia
Bush twins’ 2009 letter to Obama girls
Watch the sweet moment a stepdaughter asks to be adopted for Christmas
Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, 30, have dated on and off since 2012. They became engaged in December 2015 and announced they were expecting last May.
RELATED: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son's nursery is so luxurious
Chmerkovskiy has strutted his stuff on "Dancing With the Stars" for a whopping 15 seasons, but don't expect him back to the set any time soon.
The star told Bravo last October he was taking next season off to enjoy being a father.
"The baby comes in January and then a month-and-a-half later I would have to be in L.A. to start training with somebody else," he said.
"Trust me, I really don't care how this comes across, but there's no money on the planet that can replace me missing out the three, four, five months of my baby's life," he said. "Zero chance."