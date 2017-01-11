Lauren Conrad kicked off 2017 with a big announcement. The former reality star is pregnant with her first child.
And now she's sharing another first — a look at her baby bump!
The photo, posted to Instagram by the team at Conrad's lifestyle website, shows the 30-year-old looking down at her bump with a smile.
More Pregnancy videos
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
Watch Dylan Dreyer’s husband hilariously try to scare her into labor
This rescue pot belly pig was the star of a maternity photo shoot
Join a surprise toast to Savannah Guthrie before her baby comes!
"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever!" the caption reads, alongside a message to mom. "We can't wait to meet your little bundle."
RELATED: Lauren Conrad bans 'skinny,' 'thin' and other body-shaming words from website
Last week, to illustrate her big news, Conrad posted a special pic to her own Instagram account.
The ultrasound image of the baby-to-be came with a prediction from mom that 2017 will "be the best year yet..."
We're sure dad feels the same.
RELATED: 'The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now' special: Here's what we learned
"The Hills" star married musician William Tell in 2014.
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.