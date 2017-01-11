Want to win an iPad, iPhone or Apple TV? Download our app to enter to win

Lauren Conrad shows off 'cutest baby bump ever' in Instagram pic

Lauren Conrad kicked off 2017 with a big announcement. The former reality star is pregnant with her first child.

And now she's sharing another first — a look at her baby bump!

The photo, posted to Instagram by the team at Conrad's lifestyle website, shows the 30-year-old looking down at her bump with a smile.

"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever!" the caption reads, alongside a message to mom. "We can't wait to meet your little bundle."

Last week, to illustrate her big news, Conrad posted a special pic to her own Instagram account.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

The ultrasound image of the baby-to-be came with a prediction from mom that 2017 will "be the best year yet..."

We're sure dad feels the same.

"The Hills" star married musician William Tell in 2014.

