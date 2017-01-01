share tweet pin email

Most people dream of big changes in the New Year ... but Lauren Conrad is expecting some of the biggest changes of all.

The "Hills" star and lifestyle blogger announced via Instagram on Sunday morning that she is pregnant.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she captioned a photo of herself holding a sonogram (and rocking an excellent glitter manicure).

This will be the 30-year-old Conrad's first child with husband William Tell. The two met on Valentine's Day 2012 during a blind date set up by mutual friends, and wed in September 2014.

Since her earliest reality TV days, Conrad has always been the girl next door you want to be best friends with. And since she's so successful with her lifestyle ventures, we can't wait to see what kind of content this new chapter will inspire.

Like, we know you just announced your pregnancy, L.C. ... but where is the nursery Pinterest board? Will you make your own baby clothes? How about food? Do you have a birth plan? We want to know everything!

But for now, the rest is still unwritten.