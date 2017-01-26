The look of surprise and excitement on the faces of this couple in an advertisement for a pregnancy test would make sense if not for one bumpy issue.
The ad by the Dutch company Predictor shows a happy couple reacting to a positive pregnancy test, except they would have to be the two most clueless people on the planet to not have already reached that conclusion themselves.
More video
The ad is tagged with the line, "When you need to know."
Though it's been around since 2011, the ad was a hit on Twitter, where people wondered the obvious.
People suggested that maybe it was a test of the baby's gender, which would make a lot more sense. Others laughed that perhaps the couple's surprise came from the fact that the test said she wasn't pregnant.
The end result is that if "you need to know," you might want to get on that about seven months earlier than this couple did.
More video
