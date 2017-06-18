share tweet pin email

Two milestones in one weekend!

Dylan Dreyer shared an adorable photo of her baby boy, Calvin, on Saturday in celebration of his six-month birthday, just one day before her husband Brian Fichera’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

Looks who's 6 months old already!! Slow down Cal!! #timedoesfly #happyhalfbirthday A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

“Looks who's 6 months old already!! Slow down Cal!! #timedoesfly #happyhalfbirthday,” the TODAY meteorologist captioned the image, in which Calvin sits up on a cushioned grey armchair with a sign reading “I am six months” resting on his chest.

Dylan has lovingly documented her little one’s growth and firsts since she and Brian welcomed him into the world in December 2016, including everything from a stroll at the park to a football pep rally to his visit to the set of TODAY.

Another Calvin first came on Sunday: His first time celebrating his dad on Father's Day!

Dylan marked the occasion by sharing precious photos of herself with Calvin and the fathers in his (and her!) life: Brian, her own father, Jim, and her father-in-law, Russ.

“I am so blessed and grateful to have such wonderful, loving fathers in my life,” she captioned the pics of Calvin happily snuggling up to each of the men.

“[Brian,] you amaze me every day with your humor, patience, and kindness. You embody joy and love and Calvin and I adore you. Happy 1st Father's Day!!

"Dad, seeing you with Calvin melts my heart...it's no wonder I'm a daddy's girl," she continued. "You're loving, strong, and safe. You get me and have always supported me. I love you so much! Russ, Brian has no better role model. He has your best qualities as a dad. Thank you for your love and singing our little guy to sleep any chance you get. Happy Father's Day to you and yours!!”

Dylan recently revealed to TODAY Parents what her husband had requested for his first Father’s Day: homemade chicken Parmesan for breakfast in bed.

“I said, ‘I’m not getting up at three in the morning to make you chicken parm for breakfast in bed!’” she said. “So I think we’ll have chicken parm for dinner. And possibly take a trip to the zoo.”

Dylan opened up a little more about her Father's Day plans on Sunday TODAY's Facebook Live chat.

"We like to celebrate everything as it is. Brian even still celebrates half-birthdays. It's just another day to get to do whatever he wants to do, and that involves chicken Parm today."

She and Brian are looking forward to creating more memories with their son in the months and years to come — including a trip to the Caribbean this July.

“For some reason, every July we go to the Caribbean [with Brian’s family],” she said. “I missed it last year because I was pregnant. But this year, we get to bring Calvin, and I’m so excited. I can't wait to just to put him in the ocean!”

Earlier this month, Dreyer opened the doors of Calvin’s nursery to TODAY, giving fans a peek into her son’s chic, highly personalized room.

“I know where everything came from,” Dylan told TODAY at the time. “I look in this room and everything was from someone that has a place in my life.”

Among the room’s most personally significant items are a small model of the Brooklyn Bridge that hangs just above the changing table (a gift from Dreyer’s mom), a colorful pom-pom mobile (from TODAY financial editor Jean Chatzky), a giant stuffed bunny from Harry Connick Jr., a tiny personalized guitar from country group Rascal Flatts, and a crib from Dylan's mother-in-law.

“I’m not a decorator by any means. It is the last thing I’m able to do,” Dreyer told TODAY. “But because this was for him, I wanted to do it.”

Calvin is lucky to have a great mom — and a great dad — in his life!