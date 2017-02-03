Surprise! Dylan Dreyer appears with baby Calvin at Super Bowl rally in Boston

share tweet pin email

A Super Bowl rally in Boston was enough to temporarily lure Dylan Dreyer away from maternity leave.

The TODAY weather anchor made a surprise appearance Friday to give a boost to her New England Patriots — and she brought along a lucky charm: Her nearly 7-week-old baby, Calvin!

Suited up in Patriots garb and wearing baby headphones to protect him from the cheers of excited fans, Calvin joined the gang at Cheers bar to help his mom root for her parents' Super Bowl pick.

(Dylan met her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, while both worked for NBC’s affiliate in Boston.)

With the littlest @newengland.patriots fan Calvin Fichera and mom, my pal, @dylandreyernbc A photo posted by Al Roker (@alroker) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:16am PST

“Since Calvin’s been around, the Patriots are 5-0,” Dylan noted to TODAY's Al Roker.

She said her son "has no choice at this point" but to be a Patriots fan. "He is our little lucky charm."

Of course, she's a bit biased.

"I’m totally obsessed and in love with him," she said.