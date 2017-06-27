Parents

David Beckham is a double for his son Brooklyn in this amazing throwback pic

TODAY

David Beckham's mother, Sandra, turned 68 on Monday, and he decided to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a photo of the two of them from his teen days.

But the throwback pic soon had his Instagram followers buzzing about another member of the family.

And it's easy to see why.

When the now-retired soccer star was still just a boy, he looked a whole lot like his oldest boy does now — 18-year-old son Brooklyn.

Seriously, it's like seeing double!

Getty Images/David Beckham
David Beckham then and Brooklyn Beckham now.

"At first glance, I thought you were Brooklyn in this picture," one fan wrote in the comments, followed by several others who had the very same thought.

Fred Duval / FilmMagic
David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the European premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at Cineworld Empire on May 10.

Given how much father and son resemble each other as teens, it only stands to reason that Brooklyn already has a good idea about what he'll look like in the future, when he hits 42.

Frankly, that's not a bad preview!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

TODAY loves ... the Beckhams

Play Video - 1:01

TODAY loves ... the Beckhams

Play Video - 1:01

The younger Beckham recently shared a throwback pic of his own. For Father's Day, he celebrated the man who's always "leading the way" for him (and not just where looks are concerned) with one sweet shot.

Happy Father's Day. You're the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you ❤

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

More: Parents Dads

TOP