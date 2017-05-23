share tweet pin email

In February, Beyoncé made the pregnancy announcement seen ‘round the world. You know the one — the colorful floral wreath, the green veil. It blew our minds.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The photo made an impression on her mom, Tina Knowles, too — so much so that Knowles tried to re-create it during a “Carter Push Party” held in the singer’s honor over the weekend.

Last one 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

That’s one (Sasha) fierce pose. All that’s missing is the veil (and Beyoncé’s unborn twins).

Knowles’ sister didn’t forget the veil when it was her turn in front of the camera.

My beautiful sister Flo re-enacting ( kinda😀) the flower chair ❤️at the Carter Push Party. Fun fun Fun👏🏾 My sister is 73 years old . I was born on her 10 th birthday A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 22, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Neither did Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, who wore the veil AND placed her hand on her make-believe baby bump. This was not a half-hearted effort!

I'm So Excited to Share with Everyone this Special Announcement I shared with my Family and Friends over the Weekend......... I'm .............................................................. BLOATED! WaterRetentionIsRealPeople #CarterPushParty A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on May 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

The “Carter Push Party” seemed like it was a lot of fun. Beyoncé and the other guest of honor, her husband Jay Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter), certainly enjoyed the African-themed celebration.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Now that is a couple who’s crazy in love.

Beyoncé, currently a mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, also went solo for this stunning baby bump photo, the latest to grace her Instagram page.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Several of her good friends attended the party, including Serena Williams (who’s also pregnant) and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

