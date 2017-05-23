In February, Beyoncé made the pregnancy announcement seen ‘round the world. You know the one — the colorful floral wreath, the green veil. It blew our minds.
The photo made an impression on her mom, Tina Knowles, too — so much so that Knowles tried to re-create it during a “Carter Push Party” held in the singer’s honor over the weekend.
That’s one (Sasha) fierce pose. All that’s missing is the veil (and Beyoncé’s unborn twins).
Knowles’ sister didn’t forget the veil when it was her turn in front of the camera.
Neither did Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, who wore the veil AND placed her hand on her make-believe baby bump. This was not a half-hearted effort!
The “Carter Push Party” seemed like it was a lot of fun. Beyoncé and the other guest of honor, her husband Jay Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter), certainly enjoyed the African-themed celebration.
Now that is a couple who’s crazy in love.
Beyoncé, currently a mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, also went solo for this stunning baby bump photo, the latest to grace her Instagram page.
Several of her good friends attended the party, including Serena Williams (who’s also pregnant) and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
