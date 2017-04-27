Red-hot mama! Beyoncé shows off her baby bump in a dramatic gown

share tweet pin email

Red-hot mama!

Pop superstar Beyoncé just keeps adding to her fabulous collection of fashionable (and fierce!) baby bump photos.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The "Formation" singer, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a slideshow of pics that showed her decked out in a dramatic red Halston gown. (Click on the right arrow to see all of Bey's pics.)

One bold photo showed off the singer's growing belly from several different angles.

beyonce/Instagram Beyonce shared this photo of herself ordering from a menu at a dinner with her husband, hip-hop star Jay Z, and several friends.

The Grammy winner, who's pregnant with twins, also included shots from a night out on the town with her hubby, rapper Jay Z, 47.

Beyoncé announced she was expecting in a now famous Feb. 1 Instagram photo that featured the singer rocking lingerie and holding her bare belly in front of a wreath of glorious flowers.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Since then she's been posing in one chic pic after another, all while proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé enjoy the 66th NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

The twins will join the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy — who was found kissing mama's belly in an adorable Easter-themed photo collection earlier this month.

Here's looking forward to more of Beyoncé's magnificently maternal pics!