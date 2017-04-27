Red-hot mama! Beyoncé shows off her baby bump in a dramatic gown

Red-hot mama!
Pop superstar Beyoncé just keeps adding to her fabulous collection of fashionable (and fierce!) baby bump photos.
The "Formation" singer, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a slideshow of pics that showed her decked out in a dramatic red Halston gown. (Click on the right arrow to see all of Bey's pics.)
One bold photo showed off the singer's growing belly from several different angles.
The Grammy winner, who's pregnant with twins, also included shots from a night out on the town with her hubby, rapper Jay Z, 47.
Beyoncé announced she was expecting in a now famous Feb. 1 Instagram photo that featured the singer rocking lingerie and holding her bare belly in front of a wreath of glorious flowers.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote in the photo's caption.
Since then she's been posing in one chic pic after another, all while proudly flaunting her baby bump.
RELATED: Beyoncé shares adorable new photos from family's Easter celebration
The twins will join the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy — who was found kissing mama's belly in an adorable Easter-themed photo collection earlier this month.
Here's looking forward to more of Beyoncé's magnificently maternal pics!