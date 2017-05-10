See pregnant Beyonce rock a formfitting black dress (and sassy fedora!)

share tweet pin email

No one can top Beyoncé's maternity style!

The pregnant pop star proved it again when she rocked a formfitting black dress in a series of chic photos she shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The 35-year-old singer, who's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, showed off her baby bump in the curve-hugging dress, pairing it with a stunning floor-length yellow coat, Gucci bag and the same kicky fedora she wore in her 2016 "Formation" video.

The fierce fashionista, who's already a mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy, also showed what the ensemble would look like with a pair of dramatic shades.

She even shared a short video that found her showing off elements of her look in sassy poses.

Beyonce has taken to Instagram often during her pregnancy to show fans how well she's staying on top of her fashion game.

But just days ago, the star posed for a more stripped-down snap that found her sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "PREGGERS" — and somehow she managed to make even that look glamorous.

The singer is expected to give birth some time around the end of this month, reports E! News.

So, we're expecting lots more fabulous pics in the meantime.

