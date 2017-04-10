Presidential pals! Bill Clinton paid a visit to George H.W. Bush this weekend

share tweet pin email

Bill Clinton paid a visit to his presidential predecessor, George H.W. Bush, bringing plenty of conversation — and a gift.

Clinton brought three pairs of socks for Bush’s extensive collection of colorful footwear and posted a photo from his meeting Sunday in Houston with Bush and his wife, Barbara, on Twitter.

Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017

“We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks,” Clinton tweeted.

The 92-year-old Bush had a medical scare earlier this year when he was hospitalized and treated for pneumonia in January.

He recovered in time to make the coin toss the following month at this year’s Super Bowl, which Houston hosted.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Former US President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush are introduced prior to the coin toss at Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Clinton's gift to Bush follows his admission that he has sock envy when it came to Bush’s collection.

Enjoyed my annual lunch with President and Mrs. Bush in Maine. Envious of his "western cactus"-themed socks.#sockswag pic.twitter.com/nXJV2DGnnj — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) September 5, 2013

The two former presidents have had a close relationship since they both left the White House.

When Bush left the Oval Office, he penned a gracious letter to his successor — who soundly defeated him in a 1992 re-election bid.

The handwritten Inauguration Day letter wished Clinton “great happiness” and offered some basic advice for dealing with critics.

“Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you,” Bush wrote.