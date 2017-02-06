share tweet pin email

Former President George H.W. Bush received a warm welcome in his hometown of Houston as he completed the coin toss at this year's Super Bowl.

The coin landed on tails, meaning the Atlanta Falcons won. They chose to kick off to start the game against the New England Patriots.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush are introduced prior to Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Bush, clad in a navy blue suit, was accompanied on the field by his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who waved to the crowd and wore a patriotic blue sweater with a red shawl.

Adrees Latif / Reuters He flips, and... Atlanta wins!

If you thought Bush looked like a pro out there, you'd be right; he's done this before. The former president also tossed the coin at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans in 2002 (which the Patriots won) plus other football games.

Fans at NRG Stadium cheered the pair, who both recently suffered health scares.

David J. Phillip / AP The Bushes did the coin toss in Houston, their hometown.

The former president, 92, was hospitalized for shortness of breath, and then underwent a procedure for respiratory problems stemming from pneumonia. Around the same time, Barbara Bush, 91, was treated for bronchitis.

We're happy to report they're both doing great now, and we loved seeing them on the field!