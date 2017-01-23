George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush thank Americans for well wishes with sweet photo

share tweet pin email

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush have a message for their fellow Americans who have been sending good thoughts their way after both were admitted to the hospital earlier this month: Thank you.

Monday afternoon, spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a photo of the 41st president, all smiles, lying in a hospital bed with his wife by his side.

President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/PhpXXGKl6p — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 23, 2017

“President and Mrs [George H.W. Bush] thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes,” the tweet read.

Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath. He later underwent a procedure to address respiratory problems stemming from pneumonia.

Hospital officials said Monday that Bush will be moved out of the intensive care unit.

Barbara Bush, 91, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after being treated for bronchitis.

There's been no shortage of love and support for the former commander-in-chief and his wife over the past week, most notably from their own family. Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager, a TODAY correspondent, told Matt Lauer on the show last week, “I can’t stop thinking about the fact that they just want to be together.”

The same day, her father, former President George W. Bush, provided an update on Instagram, writing that his parents were “fighting on.”

Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on. Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad. @Laurawbush and I look forward to representing them at the Inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston. A photo posted by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:54am PST

