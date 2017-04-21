Watch Joanna Gaines get her TV start in a tire commercial

share tweet pin email

Every star has to start somewhere before becoming a well-known face on television.

For Joanna Gaines, before she was a "Fixer Upper," she was a tire seller.

A fun throwback clip of the HGTV host shows her television debut in 2008 as a spokesperson for Jerry Stevens Firestone, a tire shop in Waco, Texas, owned by her father.

The smiling face and bright personality well-known to "Fixer Upper" viewers came across back then while reminding customers that "at Jerry Stevens Firestone, we promise to care." There also aren't the usual kitschy production values that often make local commercials hilariously awkward.

RELATED: 'Fixer Upper' husband Chip Gaines writes sweet birthday note to Joanna: 'You are the best'

Not only did the commercial hint at her future television potential, it also helped land husband and "Fixer Upper" co-star Chip Gaines.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on rise to fame, how they make it work Play Video - 6:35 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on rise to fame, how they make it work Play Video - 6:35

In the couple's book, "The Magnolia Story," Joanna revealed that she met Chip while working behind the counter at the Firestone shop.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal their sweet marriage secret in 'The Magnolia Story'

"I looked up at him, and before I could even answer he asked, 'Wait, aren’t you the girl from the commercials?'" she wrote. "Yeah, that’s me,’ I said, still embarrassed."

The romance is still going strong, as Chip celebrated Joanna's 39th birthday on Wednesday with a sweet note to his wife.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.