Joanna Gaines is no fixer-upper. In fact, as far as her husband and HGTV partner Chip is concerned, she's just about perfect.

And for her 39th birthday Wednesday, he made sure that she — and their many fans and followers — knew it.

Alongside a photo of his wife that he posted to Instagram, Chip wrote, "Jo, you are the best at everything you do. Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys."

That wasn't all he had to say. The contractor also expressed pure wonder over the woman he married nearly 14 years ago.

"You are fascinating in every way, and like the rest of the world... I can't wait to see what's next," he continued. "Happy birthday, young lady!"

The open expression of affection isn't unusual for the "Fixer Upper" stars.

Last year, the couple recorded a video about their opposites-attract relationship. While Joanna didn't exactly call Chip a perfect person in the short film for "I Am Second," she explained why he's the perfect companion for her.

"If I didn't have Chip Gaines in my life, I'd still be dreaming in my head," she explained. "But not acting out on any of that, not living it out."