If your new year includes any resolutions to drop weight, trim sizes, lose pounds and firm up, it might help to have a new scale to keep your fitness regimen and progress on track. Thankfully, an array of smart scales — which use technology to record the stats you need to stay fit — are available to help achieve those goals.

1. SlimPro Digital Scale, $143.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

This scale may have a low profile but it's extra wide platform is great when it comes to basic monitoring for patients of all sizes. It's 440-lb high capacity allows for bariatric weighing with an accuracy of 0.2lb/100-g increments. When the smallest details count so much, this is the scale you want.

2. QardioBase Smart Scale, $127.49, Get Qardio

Qardio

Hop on! This tracks weight, full body composition and the info can be shared with the partner app on your phone. The scale even has a pregnancy mode which helps expecting moms record their weight and weekly progress.

3. Body Cardio scale, $107.97, Withings

Withings

Yes this scale tracks your weight, but it does so much more, too. Check your body mass index, heart rate and even get a check up on your overall cardio health. Then sync it to your smart phone.

4. Ozeri Touch 440 lbs Total Body Bath Scale, $48.99, Wayfair

Drew Persson / Wayfair

This has all the bells and whistles of a standard scale, but we love the Infant Tare Button, which allows you to weigh your baby (or pet!) while they are in your arms.

5. EatSmart Precision Bathroom Scale, $33.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

Using four high precision sensors, this scale is able to offer the CalPal feature, which immediately identifies the user based on past weights. This memory mode is handy when an entire family is using the scale to stay on track with their fitness goals.

6. Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale, $69.99, Amazon

Greater Goods

This Bluetooth-connected scale monitors your weight as well as body fat, lean mass, water weight and bone mass over time. What's more, it stores the information in the partner app, which is designed to work with such popular platforms as FITBIT, Apple's Health app and Google Fit.

7. Under Armor UA Health Box, $219.99, Amazon

Under Armour

The scale is key to helping track body weight and progress towards a goal, but the accompanying UA band, which measures sleep, heart rate, steps, and even workout intensity keeps users training smarter, not harder.

