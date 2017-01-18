Home

First lady Michelle Obama shares video of 'one last walk' through White House

With the moving van all but parked on the South Lawn, first lady Michelle Obama is getting ready to leave the place she’s called home for the last eight years.

In a short video posted Wednesday on Twitter, she takes the beloved family dogs, Bo and Sunny, with her on a stroll through the halls of the White House.

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House,” she noted in the tweet.

With President Obama's final day in office approaching, the first lady and the couple's daughters have been getting ready for life outside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The family will be renting a nine-bedroom home about two miles north of the White House.

The family decided to remain in Washington so that their younger daughter, Sasha, can finish high school. Their older daughter, Malia, who graduated last spring, is currently taking a gap year and will begin school at Harvard this fall.

Michelle Obama's legacy as First Lady

Michelle Obama's legacy as First Lady

