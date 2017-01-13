Jenna Bush Hager shares rare photos of Obama daughters' first White House visit

share tweet pin email

In their heartfelt letter to the daughters of President Obama as they prepare to leave the White House, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager recall first meeting Malia and Sasha on the grounds of the new mansion they would soon call home.

On TODAY, Jenna shared some of those rarely seen photos of that first meeting.

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Jenna Bush Hager introduces Malia and Sasha Obama to White House staff during a Nov. 18, 2008 tour.

The memories were recounted in their farewell letter she and her twin sister wrote to the Obama sisters.

“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home,” they wrote.

The Bush sisters recalled taking time off from work and traveling back to Washington to play tour guide to the young girls who would succeed them as the “First Children.”

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Office Sasha Obama slides down a ramp as her sister Malia watches with the Bush family.

“The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to,” they write.

“When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth,your joy and laughter were contagious.”

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Office Malia Obama takes slides down the ramp in the White House residence.

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Sasha Obama holds tight to the banister in the White House residence.

The young girls were shown the famous Lincoln Bedroom, as well as "the bedrooms that were once ours," the Bush sisters wrote.

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo The Bush girls give the Obama girls a tour of the White House.

But perhaps most exciting for the young Obama girls: The not-so-secret perks of living in their new home. Among them, a private bowling alley and movie theater.

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Sasha Obama enjoys the comfortable seats at the White House movie theater.

On TODAY, Jenna said she and her sister have found life after the White House to be "really terrific" and hope that Malia and Sasha will have a similar experience.

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Sasha Obama, with sister Malia, and Jenna Bush Hager, has fun waving from the White House's Truman Balcony.

"It's just amazing how fast eight years go by and how they've become these really unbelievable women and we just wanted to make sure they knew," she said.