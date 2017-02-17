share tweet pin email

Healthy hair is more coveted than the perfect pair of jeans, but for some people, it's more elusive than a perfectly ripe avocado. There's no one food that will change what’s already on your head, but your diet can have a lot to do with growing healthy, strong locks.

As much as I love trying the latest beauty products, my expertise is fixing us all from the inside out. The healthier you are on the inside, the healthier you’ll look on the outside. Your hair is no exception. Try these foods below and you just may be tossing your hair like the Pantene girl.

1. Brown rice

"Whole grains" probably aren’t the first thing you think of when you hear silicon. Yet this important compound is found in whole grains and is responsible for the growth and shine of your luscious locks. This mineral can keep your hair from thinning, and works to help improve circulation. This means more blood flow to your scalp, which in turn will encourage healthy hair growth.

You can pair whole grains like brown rice, farro or buckwheat with almost any lean protein and veggies to make a complete hearty and healthy meal, but try this bok choy and chicken stir fry to create a menu (and hair) that really shines.

2. Cloves

Spice up your meals with cloves for longer, stronger hair. The intake of flavonoids has been correlated with extending the growth phase of hair follicles.

Adding cloves to your healthy baked goods will give you a dose of this flavonoid-packed spice. But you can also toss it in mixed spiced nuts for the ideal afternoon snack. If spices aren’t your thing, sip on green tea instead.

3. Eggs

Eggs are almost everyone’s morning BFF, but they’re also a great source of the B vitamin, biotin. Biotin gets special attention for its role in stimulating new cells and re-growing lost hair. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not biotin supplementation, shampoo and hair products can do the same work as biotin in your diet, so make sure to chow down on your eggs, nut butter, veggies or whole grain bread in the morning to see a difference.

If you’re sick of plain old scrambled, make mini veggie quiches on a Sunday night to store in the fridge for a fast breakfast all week long.

4. Grass-fed beef

Grass-fed beef is high in L-lysine and iron, both nutritional components in creating healthy hair. Research has shown women suffering from hair loss had improvement through therapy involving L-lysine and iron, and it is more commonly known that iron deficiency is associated with hair loss.

You don’t need to grill a full T-bone steak to reap the benefits. Add organic grass-fed beef to a beef stew for your new go-to comfort food recipe.

5. Sesame seeds

These tiny nutritional powerhouses are packed with magnesium, a mineral that has been shown to alleviate inflammation associated with hair loss. Not only that, but it plays a large role in cell growth, division and maturation, meaning that a diet high in magnesium can play a role in creating healthy strong hair. Tahini is a sauce made of ground sesame seeds, or make your own sesame crusted tuna for a healthy dose.

Make a conscious effort to add these foods to your diet on a regular basis, and hopefully you'll start to see a difference in your hair!

For more tips on how to live a nutritious life, follow Keri on Instagram @nutritiouslifeofficial. For more diet and nutrition advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter!