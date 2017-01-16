share tweet pin email

Monica Thomas, a 44-year-old woman from North Carolina, struggled with her weight when she was younger and was bullied while in school. When she was in her 30s she reached 410 pounds.

The turning point came when she couldn’t fit into an airplane seat during a trip to Las Vegas for a cousin’s wedding. She made some changes in her life and is now flying high at a weight of 210 pounds! How did she do it?

TODAY What a transformation!

1. She ate her veggies

Thomas used to hate them, but “I love veggies now!” she said on TODAY.

2. She put on her dancing shoes

She tried Zumba dancing, and cried during her first class because it felt so good!

3. She put on her hiking boots, too

“I just learned to hike and found buddies to hike with .... We love to challenge ourselves,” she noted.

4. She created an inspiration board

It’s filled with motivational quotes and pictures, plus a “countdown” to mark her weight loss. There are two words at the top of the board: “Be inspired.” We are!

5. She received support

She also found encouragement by joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a not-for-profit weight-loss support group.

TODAY She has no problem sitting in an airplane seat now!

Jennifer Moats has a story that’s just as inspirational. The 30-year-old Kansas native weighed 236 pounds at her heaviest.

Moats had married in her early 20s and had three sons. But she was in a toxic relationship and turned to food for solace.

With a little support from those close to her, she shed 125 pounds, dropping from a size 22 to a size 0. Here’s it how happened.

TODAY She switched to a healthier diet, and you can see it in the results!

1. She made herself a priority

Moats hit the gym and eliminated soda, sweets and starchy carbs from her diet.

2. She leaned on her parents

“They just encouraged me all the time and gave me confidence, helped me cook, helped me buy groceries the right way,” she told TODAY.

Congrats to both women!

